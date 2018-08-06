Vernon Search and Rescue assisted with the rescue of a man who fell in Fintry Falls and sustained minor injuries. (Vernon Search and Rescue Group Society/Facebook)

Man falls 150 feet while reaching for his dropped phone at B.C. waterfall

Man fell reaching for dropped phone, but luckily sustained only minor injuries

A stroke of luck is what search and rescue crews are calling it.

Vernon Search and Rescue was called out Sunday afternoon to assist with the rescue of a man who fell at Fintry Falls.

“The subject was taking a picture with his cell phone at the top of the falls… when he dropped his phone,” the service said on Facebook.

“Reaching for it, he fell approximately 150 feet down the face of the falls and miraculously landed in the middle pool with very little injury.”

His friends and family called 911. North Westside Fire Department, Kelowna Fire Department, BC Ambulance Service, and Vernon Search and Rescue all responded and worked together to extricate him from his precarious position.

READ MORE: Search and rescue seeks building funds

“Thankfully, he was rescued and will be able to spend the rest of the long weekend with his family and friends. VSAR would like to remind everyone to always play safe, and be very careful this long weekend and beyond.”

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Health complications leave B.C. man off donor list, needs ‘living transplant’
Next story
Wildfire situation in 100 Mile House Fire Zone: Aug. 6

Just Posted

Wildfire situation in 100 Mile House Fire Zone: Aug. 6

A total of 14 fires called out but 33 are still being called as ‘out of control’

Did the mudslides affect your long weekend plans?

The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

How well do you really know British Columbia?

To celebrate B.C. Day, take this 20-question test to find out how much you know about our province

Nine new wildfires discovered in Cariboo Aug. 4

The latest updates from BC Wildfire Service on the Cariboo Fire Centre

Highway 97 reopened to single lane traffic after mudslide

Alternate routes are through Highways 1, 5 and 24

Health complications leave B.C. man off donor list, needs ‘living transplant’

Geoff Dunsire of Maple Ridge has been going to dialysis for five years and wants a normal life back

Prime Minister Trudeau visits South Okanagan

No politics, just bigger-than-ever B.C. Day party in Penticton

Freeland says waiting on Saudi Arabia’s next moves amid diplomatic spat

Chrystia Freeland says Ottawa will wait to hear more details from Saudi Arabia before it responds

Man falls 150 feet while reaching for his dropped phone at B.C. waterfall

Man fell reaching for dropped phone, but luckily sustained only minor injuries

New evacuation order for northwest B.C. after intense lightning storm last week

The BC Wildfire Service says most of the lightning in the province has passed for now

78 active wildfires currently burning in Cariboo Fire Centre

The BC Wildfire Service is reporting 13 new wildfires discovered in the Cariboo Fire Centre Sunday

Donald Trump’s trade war hurting B.C. pulp mills, U.S. newspapers

Shift to digital news, not B.C. paper price, causing U.S. newsprint decline

VIDEO: B.C. radio telescope records low-frequency burst from outer space

Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment picked up fast radio burst of record-low frequency

‘We love her and need her home’: Family searches for missing B.C. woman

Shawnee Morita Inyallie, last seen three weeks ago in Hope, has spent time in Chilliwack, Agassiz

Most Read