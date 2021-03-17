A man in his early 70s died Tuesday after slipping off a cliff at Lighthouse Park in West Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A man in his early 70s died Tuesday after slipping off a cliff at Lighthouse Park in West Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Man dies after falling from West Vancouver cliff while trying to snap a picture: police

A camera and tripod were spotted at the base of the cliff during a search for the missing man

A man in his early 70s died Tuesday after falling 30 feet off a cliff, police in West Vancouver say. It is believed he may have been trying to capture a photograph.

“This is a really sad and tragic accident,” said Sgt. Kevin Goodmurphy. “There’s a family grieving this morning and we offer them our sincerest condolences.”

Officers were called to Lighthouse Park just after 6 p.m. after hikers found a backpack and assumed its owner was lost.

Crews – including the Coast Guard and West Vancouver Fire and Rescue – aided police in their evening search for the missing man.

Eventually, a camera and tripod were spotted at the base of the cliff. The man’s body was found not far away, near the water’s edge.

Goodmurphy said it was determined the senior slipped and fell, likely while he was trying to take a picture.

READ MORE: ‘Risky rescue’ for three teens who went down 40-foot cliff in Chilliwack


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Missing Merritt cowboy is presumed dead, but family still looks for answers
Next story
Moderna to begin COVID-19 vaccine trial on Canadian children as young as 6 months

Just Posted

A nurse prepares to vaccinate a Kelowna man at a clinic at Trinity Church in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
More than 60K doses of vaccine have been administered in Interior Health

Health authority reported 16 new cases of the virus on Tuesday

Sam Hubley lost his truck in a vehicle fire early Tuesday morning but received a wellspring of donations from the local 100 Mile House community that same morning. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Man stranded in 100 Mile House grateful for kindness of strangers

A fire might have claimed his truck but not his good spirits

A vial of some of the first 500,000 of the two million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses that Canada has secured through a deal with the Serum Institute of India in partnership with Verity Pharma at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio
80 more cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health over the weekend

Fifteen people in the health authority are hospitalized with the virus and three of them are in intensive care

Lorne Doerkson is the Liberal MLA for the Cariboo-Chilcotin. (Black Press Media file photos)
Pandemic business assistance fund complete failure

MLA Lorne Doerkson column

Frank Capito is the latest Conservative nominee to enter the race to become the Conservative Party’s next candidate in the federal election. (Photo submitted)
Crown counsel pursues Conservative nomination

Frank Caputo has declared his intention to run for the Conservative nomination.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide an update on COVID-19. (B.C. government)
556 new COVID-19 cases reported in B.C., 116 new variant cases

Deaths in B.C. from the virus ceased but hospitalizations rose

A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform as she makes a phone call after responding to an unknown incident in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Woman shot and killed in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Police believe her attacker fled

The COVID-19 test centre at Peace Arch Hospital on the building’s south side. (Tracy Holmes photo)
B.C. son surprised by lack of follow-up after elderly father’s COVID-19 diagnosis

Jeff Garrad worried isolated seniors may be left to fend for themselves if they contract virus

Wildlife experts say that pine siskin birds (pictured) still carry the risk of salmonella infection. (File photo)
Clean bird feeders regularly, or take them in, B.C. experts warn as salmonella persists

Winter salmonella concern among pine siskins still a threat

The Better Business Bureau is warning people of a sizable increase in gift card scams. (Black Press Media file photo)
Gift card scam losses nearly tripled in three years: Better Business Bureau

Consumers over 65 most likely to lose money according to study

Amanda Parsons, a registered nurse, prepares a dose of the Moderna vaccine on January 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Moderna to begin COVID-19 vaccine trial on Canadian children as young as 6 months

The company intends to enroll about 6,750 children in Canada and the U.S.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is in the process of changing the name of Squaw Valley Road in the rural Lumby area. (Brittney Brewer photo)
Rural Okanagan road to be renamed to remove Indigenous slur

Transportation ministry is in the process of renaming rural road

Medicago has started recruiting participants for the Phase 3 trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. (Medicago)
Canadian company starts Phase 3 of plant-derived COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials

Feds have agreement to buy up to 76 million doses of the vaccine if it is approved

A man in his early 70s died Tuesday after slipping off a cliff at Lighthouse Park in West Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Man dies after falling from West Vancouver cliff while trying to snap a picture: police

A camera and tripod were spotted at the base of the cliff during a search for the missing man

Most Read