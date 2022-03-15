Man convicted in absentia

A man who crashed into another vehicle while attempting to evade police in an incident on Highway 97 four years ago was tried and convicted in absentia Friday after he failed to show up for his trial in 100 Mile provincial court.

B.C. Provincial Court Judge Linda Thomas agreed to Crown’s request to try John Richard Trowell in absentia, given the age of the case, Trowell’s sporadic court history and the fact three witnesses – two civilians and a police officer – were waiting to give testimony.

She found Trowell, 42, guilty of fleeing a peace officer, failing to stop at an accident scene and driving while prohibited in relation to an incident on Aug. 5, 2018. Thomas acquitted him of one charge of dangerous operation of a vehicle following discrepancies in the testimony of two civilian witnesses who appeared in court Friday.

The court heard how Lee Lundy and his friend Jesse McMahon saw Trowell speeding in his Chevy S10 pickup along North Bonaparte Road behind the 70 Mile General Store and north along Highway 97 on the evening of Aug 5, 2018. Lundy, former fire chief of the 70 Mile Volunteer Fire Department, and McMahon then followed Trowell in Lundy’s Dodge pickup.

Lundy said he believed Trowell was impaired and he wanted to provide police with information on his whereabouts before he got in an accident.

The chase led to the 93 Mile loop road, where Trowell turned off at the south exit. The other two men went to the north exit, waiting in the church parking lot. When they saw Trowell “fly by” again, Lundy said they called police and resumed the chase to Highway 24, where Trowell pulled into the rest area.

Lundy and McMahon parked near Meridian RV, waiting for Const. Scott Anderson to arrive. Anderson testified that he spoke with the two men before pulling up behind Trowell’s truck and turning on his emergency lights. Before he could get out of his vehicle, however, Anderson said Trowell restarted his truck, “popped a U-turn” and headed toward the highway.

He blew the stop sign, Anderson said, and made a left turn to head south down the highway. However, Lundy and McMahon were crossing the highway at the same time and collided with Trowell.

Lundy said the force was so strong that his truck spun around until he was facing the other way. Trowell crashed into a lamp standard. All three witnesses testified that Trowell was driving the truck.

“I was looking right at John, eye-to-eye,” Lundy said, referring to the minutes after the collision.

Trowell then drove out of the ditch, clipping Lundy’s bumper, before driving southbound down the highway toward 70 Mile.

Anderson said he didn’t pursue the vehicle, as it was obvious Trowell was trying to evade police. He said he later checked with the Superintendent of Motor Vehicles, who confirmed Trowell was prohibited from driving that day.

Thomas has issued an unendorsed warrant for Trowell – aimed at holding him for court appearance – to give him a chance to provide submissions ahead of his sentencing. She also issued another warrant for Trowell to be tried on one count of breach of undertaking.



