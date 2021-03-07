The RCMP station in 100 Mile House. File photo.

The RCMP station in 100 Mile House. File photo.

Man arrested in connection with fuel thefts around 100 Mile House

41-year-old suspect released with several conditions.

A 41-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a series of fuel thefts in the 100 Mile House area.

100 Mile RCMP Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen said the man was arrested after an off-duty officer him walking on Birch Avenue with a shopping cart loaded with a blue water can on March 5. As the man was suspected of being involved in the ongoing theft of fuel from local businesses and individuals over the past year, the officer stopped and spoke with him, taking photos of the item, noting it was filled with diesel.

The man explained he got the can from a friend and continued on his way.

The officer discussed the circumstances with another officer, who said the blue can may have been stolen from a local residence a month earlier. Police contacted the complainant, who provided enough identifiers to prove the blue water can was his and had been stolen from his home.

The officer visited complex where the suspect lives and located the blue can in a vehicle parked there. The vehicle, a recreational camping van, was then seized by police so a search warrant could be completed.

On March 6, police received a warrant authorizing a search of the van. A number of cans, including the blue water can still filled with diesel, were seized along with what is believed to be stolen copper pipe. A yellow can with writing on it – “Sno-Drifter’s” – was also seized.

The suspect has been released on number of conditions, including a curfew (the theft of the can occurred overnight), no-possession of break-in tools and no possession of any container over three litres capacity which could be used for storing or carrying liquid fuel on his person or in any motor vehicle that he would occupy. He also must report to a bail supervisor as directed.

Anyone with information on this offence or other fuel thefts occurring in the 100 Mile House RCMP detachment area, are asked to call the detachment at 250-395-2456 to speak with an officer, or to remain anonymous, BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) to provide your information. Please refer to 100 Mile House RCMP File 2021-796.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Seniors in Interior Heath region can book COVID-19 shots starting Monday
Next story
‘It’s been a good week’: Tam hopeful on vaccines as pandemic anniversary nears

Just Posted

Marianne Van Osch (Patrick Davies, 100 Mile Free Press photo)
Ghost dog finds home, lease on life

Marianne Van Osch guest column

The RCMP station in 100 Mile House. File photo.
Man arrested in connection with fuel thefts around 100 Mile House

41-year-old suspect released with several conditions.

Forty-seven vaccination clinics will open across Interior Health beginning March 15. (Canadian Press)
48 COVID-19 vaccine clinics to open across Interior Health

Select groups can book appointments starting Monday

Amanda Parsons, a registered nurse on staff at the Northwood Care facility, prepares a dose of the Moderna vaccine in Halifax on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Almost two in three Canadians surveyed recently said they trust COVID-19 vaccines to be both safe and effective. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Northern Health to open 30 COVID vaccine clinics for oldest residents, Indigenous seniors

Health authority says it plans to vaccinate nearly 15,000 people in Phase Two

Flooding at Sheridan Lake in 2020. (Photo submitted).
Sheridan Lake homeowners appeal property assessments

Reduction given as a result of excessive flooding

Elvira D’Angelo, 92, waits to receive her COVID-19 vaccination shot at a clinic in Montreal, Sunday, March 7, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
‘It’s been a good week’: Tam hopeful on vaccines as pandemic anniversary nears

Tam says the addition of two new vaccines will help Canadians get immunized faster

(The Canadian Press)
‘Worse than Sept. 11, SARS and financial crisis combined’: Tourism industry in crisis

Travel services saw the biggest drop in active businesses with 31 per cent fewer firms operating

Pictures and notes in from friends and classmates make up a memorial in support and memory of Aubrey Berry, 4, and her sister Chloe, 6, during a vigil held at Willows Beach in Oak Bay, B.C., on December 30, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Mother of slain daughters supports recent changes to Canada’s Divorce Act

Sarah Cotton-Elliott said she believed her children took a back seat to arranging equal parenting

Toronto Maple Leafs’ William Nylander (88) is stopped by Vancouver Canucks’ Tyler Myers (57) and goalie Thatcher Demko (35) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday, March 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Miller, Boeser have 3 points apiece as Vancouver Canucks beat Maple Leafs 4-2

Second straight loss for visiting Toronto squad

Victoria man Brett Andersen is asking for people’s help to secure him one of eight free tickets to the moon. (Screenshot/@brettandersen Instagram)
Victoria man wants your help securing a free ticket to the moon

Japanese billionaire offering eight people a trip to the moon

The Conservation Officers Service is warning aquarium users after invasive and potentially destructive mussels were found in moss balls from a pet store. (BC Conservation Officers Service/Facebook)
Aquarium users in B.C. warned after invasive mussels found at pet store

Conservation officers were told the mussels were found in a moss ball from a Terrace pet store.

Hockey hall-of-fame legend Wayne Gretzky, right, watches the casket of his father, Walter Gretzky, as it is carried from the church during a funeral service in Brantford, Ont., Saturday, March 6, 2021. HE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Walter Gretzky remembered as a man with a ‘heart of gold’ at funeral

The famous hockey father died Thursday at age 82 after battling Parkinson’s disease

Donald Alan Sweet was once an all star CFL kicker who played for the Montreal Alouettes and Montreal Concordes over a 13-year career. Photo courtesy of Mission RCMP.
Ex-B.C. teacher who was CFL kicker charged with assault, sexual crimes against former students

Donald Sweet taught in Mission School District for 10 years, investigators seek further witnesses

During a press event on March 6, Const. Alex Berube, media relations officer for the West Shore RCMP, addressed a deadly shooting that occurred in Metchosin the night before. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
VIDEO: One man shot dead on Vancouver Island in ‘targeted incident’

Highway 14 reopens following multi-hour closure for investigation

Most Read