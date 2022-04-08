Man arrested following stabbing in 100 Mile House

100 Mile RCMP have arrested a local man following an alleged stabbing incident Thursday.

According to an RCMP release, an altercation took place on Cedar Avenue outside of the Cariboo Garden apartments in the afternoon on April 7.

The victim attended 100 Mile & District General Hospital and was treated for a “single stab wound to his lower extremities.”

While at the hospital he provided a statement to officers describing the altercation and identifying a 34-year-old male suspect.

“Officers continued patrols for the suspect and located him downtown near the intersection of Fourth Street and Birch Avenue at approximately 7:25 p.m.,” the release states. “He was safely arrested without incident.”

Management of the Cariboo Gardens apartment are assisting the investigation with possible video evidence, according to the release, and RCMP are seeking further witnesses to the event.

Anyone with information is asked to call 250-395-2456 and refer to file 2022-999.

Man injured in serious rollover

A 42-year-old Vancouver Island man was injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash north of Lac La hache early Thursday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the accident around 4:40 a.m. April 7 near Maze Lake Road on Highway 97. According to an RCMP release, the driver – the lone occupant of the vehicle – was treated at the scene by BC Ambulance and taken to Cariboo Memorial Hospital in Williams Lake.

The man’s condition later worsened in hospital and he was airlifted to Vancouver for further treatment for a suspected spinal injury, according to the RCMP release.

Initial investigations at the scene indicate the vehicle had gone off the road into a ditch, suffering “catastrophic damage.” Impairment is not suspected as a factor in the crash, the release states, however evidence indicated that the driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel. A BC Highway patrol analyst was contacted but did not attend the scene, as there was no suspected criminality found by attending officers.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call 100 Mile RCMP at 250-395-2456 and refer to file 2022-987.



