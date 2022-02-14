Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen, with the 100 Mile House RCMP. (Melissa Smalley - 100 Mile Free Press)

Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen, with the 100 Mile House RCMP. (Melissa Smalley - 100 Mile Free Press)

Man arrested following disturbance at 100 Mile liquor store

RCMP investigating alleged assault of staff member by 74-year-old Kamloops man over mask policy

A Kamloops man was arrested in 100 Mile House this weekend following an alleged assault and disturbance at the BC Liquor Store.

100 Mile House RCMP were called to the liquor store at 12:56 p.m. Sunday where they located a 74-year-old Caucasian man “yelling and screaming at staff for not being served,” according to a release.

“The man immediately turned his attention to the officers on scene and began yelling into the faces of the attending officers with hands clenched into fists,” Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen said in the release. “As a result, he was placed under arrest for causing a disturbance and safely loaded into a police vehicle.”

Officers later determined that the disturbance centred around the man’s refusal to wear a mask in the store, despite the public health orders and store policy requiring it.

The release states that the man took a case of beer to the counter to pay but was refused service. A staff member was in the process of bringing the case of beer back to the cooler when the man allegedly assaulted the staff member and took the case of beer back to the counter. When staff refused to serve him, the man allegedly threw the case of beer to the ground, smashing several bottles.

Upon hearing the staff members’ version of events, officers re-arrested the man for assault and mischief, and served him a number of COVID-19-related offences as well as a provincial ticket. According to Nielsen, he was released at the scene after agreeing to sign release documents with a number of conditions.

“100 Mile House RCMP note that these situations are not the norm in our small and safe community,” Nielsen states. “However, it is important to recognize that staff, patrons and individuals have a right to feel safe in their workplace as much as patrons have the right to voice their concerns in a peaceful, lawful and safe manner.”

RCMP are asking anyone with information to call 250-395-2456 and refer to file 2022-407.


