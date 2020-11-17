Man arrested following break-and-enter in Exeter area

A Kamloops man was arrested and told not to return to the 100 Mile area following a break-and-enter in the Exeter Industrial Park.

100 Mile RCMP were called to the 300-block of Moore Avenue at 4:34 a.m. Wednesday after reports of a break-and-enter in progress. The complainant reported locating a man in the compound and was having a physical confrontation with him. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen said bolt cutters had been used to cut the fence at the rear of the property to gain entry. The suspect then allegedly rummaged through several vehicles and was found hiding in one of them. Incidental to the arrest, police located several rounds of ammunition along with possible stolen ID and vehicle registrations in the suspect’s possession.

The male, who is originally from 100 Mile House and living in the Kamloops area, was released on conditions of no go 100 Mile House as well as no contact with employees of the associated businesses. The conditions also included not having possession of break-in tools.

The suspect is expected to appear in 100 Mile Provincial Court in March 2021.