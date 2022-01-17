(Vancouver Police Department)

(Vancouver Police Department)

Man arrested after uttering threats with meat cleaver in hand at Vancouver women’s centre

Man dropped cleaver and walked away prior to police arriving

A man has been arrested after threatening to kill women at the Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre in Vancouver Sunday (Jan. 16).

According to Vancouver police, a witness called 911 just after 1 p.m. after a 31-year-old man followed a woman into the Columbia Street community centre, uttering threats while holding a meat cleaver.

Police arrested the man after he threw away the knife and left. A woman grabbed the knife, called 911 and was able to identify the man to police.

Vancouver police are recommending weapons, assault and breach of bail charges.

ALSO READ: Man asked to mask up, pulls meat cleaver on grocery store employee in Vancouver; charges laid

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vancouver

Previous story
Flash freeze warning issued for Cariboo region
Next story
Premier Horgan completes throat cancer treatment, says he’s ‘feeling better every day’

Just Posted

A COVID-19 outbreak at Vernon's Heritage Square long-term care home. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Interior Health reports second-highest number of COVID-19 cases over weekend in B.C.

In 1998 100 Mile House SPCA president Darryl Terrace nursed Bill the mallard duck back to health after he was found near 100 Mile House injured and cold. Bill made a full recovery and was later released into the wild. (100 Mile Free Press Historical Photo)
ARCHIVES: In 1998 a duck was given a new lease on life thanks to Darryl Terrace

Some local firefighters are opposing a CRD vaccine mandate. (File photo).
Cariboo Regional District directors to hold special meeting on vaccine policy

The BC Conservation Officer Service is investigating the illegal harvesting of a cow and calf moose near Horsefly. (Dan Simmons photo)
B.C. COS investigating illegal cow, calf moose hunt east of Williams Lake