Fleeing man arrested after jumping in unmarked police car with B.C. Mountie inside

Suspect had allegedly impersonated a customer to get money transferred into his own Kamloops bank accounts

Kamloops RMCP had an easy day Wednesday after the suspect in a bank fraud case jumped into an off-duty police car.

According to Cpl. Jodi Shelke, police were at a bank on Notre Dame Drive at 3 p.m. Wednesday after a man allegedly impersonated a customer to get money transferred into his own accounts.

The suspect ran out of the bank and hid outside, avoiding marked police cars.

An off-duty police officer was driving in the area and training his police dog when he heard about the bank fraud chase on the radio .

The Mountie saw the suspect and beckoned him into his car. As the the man climb into the unmarked car, the cop told the suspect he was under arrest. The man tried to jump out of the car but was stopped by the sound of a police dog barking at him from the back of the car.

Police arrested the suspect, who was a 51-year-old Calgary man previously known to RCMP.

