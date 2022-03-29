Man arrested after causing mischief in downtown 100 Mile

A man was arrested in 100 Mile House and told to stay away from town after causing a series of mischief.

Police were called to a store in the 100-block of Highway 97 at 2:52 p.m. on March 26, where the man had broken a sign in front of the location and threw the pieces of it through the window. He then went to another business and tossed rocks around the foyer. The man, who is well known to police, was arrested and a search found stolen items from another downtown location earlier that same day.

While being transported to cells, the man became violent and kicked at the windows and broke the silent patrolman – the device that separates the front and rear seats in a patrol car. Once in the cells, he spat in an investigator’s face. He was released later on strict conditions, including a no go within 40 km of 100 Mile House. The investigation is ongoing.

Drug trafficking investigated

A driver caught speeding near the CO-OP gas bar on Exeter Truck Road Monday could face drug trafficking charges.

After B.C. Highway Patrol stopped the vehicle at 3 p.m. on March 28, the officer grew suspicious and engaged in a drug interdiction vehicle stop. The officer spoke at length with the driver and explained the consent-to-search process while on video being recorded by the patrol car.

After the driver agreed to a consent-to-search of his motor vehicle and signed the form, several pill bottles were located with suspected illicit drugs in the vehicle during the search. Once under arrest, the driver was found to be carrying small bags containing white powder on his person during a search. He was released at the scene and charges of drug trafficking will be sought by police. The investigation is ongoing.

Speeding ticket

A driver was fined and his vehicle seized for seven days after he was caught speeding through 100 Mile House at about 5:24 p.m. Sunday. Police said the vehicle was radar-checked going 93 km an hour in a 50 km/h zone. The driver and passenger were transported to a safe location to await further pick up. The file is concluded.

Anyone with information on offences occurring within the 100 Mile House RCMP boundaries are encouraged to contact the police at 250-395-2456 BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).



