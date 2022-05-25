Man arrested after armed confrontation in 108 Mile Ranch

100 Mile House RCMP arrested a 108 Mile Ranch man and confiscated several firearms after he allegedly pointed a gun at another man.

Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen said police received a report of a possible home invasion on Telqua Drive around 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 24. The initial complaint came from a neighbour that an older male was pointing a rifle at another man in a neighbour’s yard, and screaming for help. The older man also called police and told them he had a weapon pointed at another man who he believed was trying to break into his neighbour’s house.

“The suspect male then wandered away from that location toward the 108 Heritage Site and the older man continued to follow him, with the gun in hand,” Nielsen said in a news release.

Police found both men at the heritage site. “The older man had tossed the gun into the grass prior to police arrival. The other male was lying face down,” Nielsen said.

Both men were arrested without incident and the gun was recovered.

Nielsen said officers determined the suspected burglar had special needs, was highly intoxicated and had simply wandered onto the wrong property. The older man had come to defend his neighbour’s home, which had not been damaged, Nielsen said.

“The suspect had left the property and the older man continued to follow him with his gun, all the way to the heritage site, which is over 500 metres from the original scene. Officers on scene determined this to be a criminal offence and continued their investigation,” Nielsen said.

The suspected burglar, who seemed to be in medical distress, was taken to the 100 Mile District General Hospital and later released to his caregiver with no charges. The older man was lodged in cells, provided a statement to police and was released on conditions pending a court date. These conditions included him turning over all remaining firearms and ammunition to the police.

Anyone with information on this incident can call 250-395-2456 or contact BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).



