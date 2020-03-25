Man, 32, missing from Jasper may have stopped through Williams Lake: RCMP

A man last seen in Jasper National Park the morning of March 24 and may be heading for Vancouver Island, say RCMP.
According to a March 25 news release, Jasper RCMP are looking for the public’s help in finding 32-year-old Cody Lylack (Langton).
Police believe he was in Jasper National Park the morning of March 24 and say there is a general concern for his safety and well-being. It’s also believed he was recently in Williams Lake. Jasper RCMP would like to speak with him.
Lylack is described as six-foot-one and about 210 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.
He was travelling in a 2010 Chevy Silverado, Alberta license plate BSS3856 and should have a brown dog with him. Officers say he may be travelling to Vancouver Island.
Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call Jasper RCMP at 780-852-4848 or local police.
