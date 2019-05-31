Male arrested involving 93 Mile fire

The male is currently in custody and is expected to be held for a bail hearing

At approximately 8:19 p.m. on May 30, 100 Mile House RCMP-GRC along with 100 Mile Fire-Rescue responded to a report of a campfire and a suspicious male in the ditch along Highway 97 near 93 Mile close to Loop Road and Campbell Road.

A small campfire was located and extinguished immediately with the assistance of the 100 Mile Fire and Rescue.

According to Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen, several witnesses reported seeing an adult male acting strangely in that area and a description was provided.

“A short time thereafter, the attending officer observed a larger fire starting further down from the original campfire location,” said Staff Sgt. Svend. “This fire was much larger and appeared to be six metres square and growing fast. The officer observed the growth of the fire into the upper trees, beginning to candle across the treetops. The officer immediately advised the other members on duty and quickly attempted to put the fire out by hand using available equipment. Several tree planters near the location came and immediately began to help.”

100 Mile Fire-Rescue re-attended and the larger fire was quickly put out as well with assistance from all efforts.

The male from the original call was located across the roadway from the larger fire hiding in the bushes.

His description matched the witness information of the male seen at the first campfire.

The 51-year-old male was intoxicated. 100 Mile House RCMP-GRC arrested the male and transported him to the cells.

According to Staff Sgt. Svend, he was found to be breaching previous court-ordered conditions.

The male is currently in custody and is expected to be held for a bail hearing after consulting the Crown Counsel this morning.

“It is quite obvious that without the quick response of the attending officer, Cst. Scott Anderson, the tree planters and 100 Mile Fire-Rescue, this event could have been a lot worse,” said Staff Sgt. Svend. “100 Mile House RCMP is very thankful to all of our first responders and community members (permanent or not) who assisted with this event. Thank you from the 100 Mile House RCMP.”

An update with the results of the hearing will be posted later this afternoon.