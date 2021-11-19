(Photo: flickr.com/photos/jhandbell)

Mail delays expected due to highway closures

Canada Post working on ‘contingency plan’ for deliveries in Western Canada

Canada Post is working on “contingency plans” for delivery of mail to parts of the province – including the South Cariboo – that are impacted by highway closures and flooding.

On Monday, a yellow service alert was issued for all of Western Canada, according to Canada Post spokesperson Phil Legault.

“Due to ongoing adverse weather conditions from flooding, rockslides and mudslides in B.C., multiple road closures continue to affect ground transportation of mail and parcels across Western Canada,” Legault said via email. “While Canada Post does regularly move mail product by air regionally and across the country, it is developing contingencies to increase its volumes as well as means to move the mail as quickly as possible through other channels,”

Delays can be expected, especially for lettermail items, Legault said, which are being held in a secure Canada Post facility until further notice.

Legault recommends customers who need to send time-sensitive items use Xpresspost or priority service to avoid delays.


