No tsunami threat after two earthquakes off the coast of northern Vancouver Island

No tsunami warning is expected after two earthquakes rattled the waters off the northern coast of Vancouver Island Monday.
According to Earthquakes Canada, a 5.1 magnitude earthquake hit at 8:44 a.m. local time at a depth of five kilometres about 162 km west of Port Hardy.
Another earthquake, measuring 5.8 in magnitude, hit 178 kilometres west of Port Hardy at 11:49 a.m.
The agency said there are no reports of damage from either quake.
Emergency Info BC said there is no tsunami threat.
