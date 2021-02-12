Lynx euthanized after found consuming domestic cat in 100 Mile House

A lynx was euthanized in 100 Mile House Thursday night after it was caught eating a domestic cat on Aspen Street.

100 Mile House conservation officer Murray Booth said officers were called out at 10 p.m. and found the lynx still feeding on a cat. He said the lynx was believed to have been in the area for a few days. It was put down “for public safety concerns,” he said, as it was in an area close to the district’s downtown.

“This was this first report we had but apparently it had been around for few days. Multiple cats were killed,” Booth said.

He said the public should not be concerned. However, he advises residents to keep an eye on their children and make sure their pets are brought inside each evening, as that is when big cats are most active. Pet food should also be kept inside.

“Any cat is a top predator and they’re going to take the easiest meal they can,” Booth said. “Domestic cats are easy for them.”

Anyone who has concerns about wildlife can reach the CO’s office at 1-877-952-9276.

