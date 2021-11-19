Image courtesy Creative Outlet

Image courtesy Creative Outlet

Lord and Ladyship no longer: Courts change terms for addressing Justices

The change is an effort to make courts more modernized and accessible

B.C.’s court systems are moving towards becoming more modern in their in-court language.

Announced Nov. 18 as part of updates to policies within B.C.’s Court of Appeal and Supreme Court, Justices will no longer be addressed as “my lady” and “my lord,” instead being called “your ladyship” and “your lordship”

Meanwhile, Justices of the Court of Appeal will be referred to as “Chief Justice”, “Justice”, “Madam Justice”, “Mr. Justice” or, collectively, as “Justices.”

For most non-lawyers, the changes mean little, but for those in the field the changes are receiving some reaction.

“This is an important step in making our courts inclusive and approachable institutions,” David Brown, a labour and employment lawyer, tweeted.

“This approach to honorifics used in the courtroom is much better aligned with gender inclusion, anti-colonialism, and reconciliation,” Dustin Klaudt, co-chair of the Canadian Bar Association’s SOGIC.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Court

Previous story
Animal feed airlift coming to flooded Fraser Valley farms, minister says

Just Posted

(Photo: flickr.com/photos/jhandbell)
Mail delays expected due to highway closures

A rescued black bear cub from the 150 Mile House area will be spending the winter at Northern Lights Wildlife Society in Smithers. (Northern Lights Wildlife Society photo)
Rescued black bears from Cariboo recuperating in Smithers rehab facility over winter

The South Cariboo Health Foundation’s annual Starry Nights fundraiser hopes to raise $30,000 for hospital equipment, including a Lucas 3 Chest Compression System.. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press)
Starry Nights campaign officially lights up tonight

Santa and Mrs. Claus will make an appearance in 100 Mile House tonight, Nov. 19. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press). (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).
Section of Birch Avenue closed this afternoon for Santa Claus Parade