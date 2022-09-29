Longtime councillor looks to work with his fifth mayor

Ralph Fossum is seeking reelection as a councillor for the District of 100 Mile

Earlier this month the 100 Mile Free Press sent several questions to the candidates running for local council. Ralph Fossum’s answers are as follows. Some have been edited for length.

1. Who are you and what do you do for a living in the community?

I have been active in this community for 50 years and I have worked with all four previous mayors. During that time I have been connected with many clubs, societies, and volunteer activities. My employment has included property management and development, 19 years on council, and 20 years as a notary public.

2. What has prompted you to run for council?

A number of friends and associates have suggested that I play an important role and encouraged me to run again, so here I am!

3. What do you see as the biggest issue facing the community, and how do you intend to tackle it?

A combination of complaint, demand, protest, lethargy, and expectation is facing our society and our community. I seek to turn those actions and thoughts into positive “working together” practice. I seek to welcome those who will participate actively and creatively.

4. What type of development would you like to see in your community, and what steps would you take to attract it?

I see housing for young and old as a priority. Economic development is a close second which can tie right into a variety of new housing possibilities.

5. If elected, what is the most relevant skill or experience you can contribute to council?

My most relevant skills and experience include good knowledge of our community, a proven understanding of municipal finance, and time: I have lots of time available for council activity. I love 100 Mile House!



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter/p>

100 Mile House