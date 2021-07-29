Helicopter takes off from the B.C. Wildfire Service Southeast Fire Centre in Castlegar, July 21, 2021. (B.C. government photo)

Helicopter takes off from the B.C. Wildfire Service Southeast Fire Centre in Castlegar, July 21, 2021. (B.C. government photo)

Long-awaited rain, clearing smoke ahead for southern B.C. wildfires

Heat to give way to cooler, unsettled weather over long weekend

Hot weather through Friday is expected to shift to cooler, windier conditions that should clear smoke-filled skies and bring some rain to wildfires across the parched Southern Interior of B.C., the B.C. Wildfire Service says.

“Today and tomorrow will be hot, and severe burning conditions will be seen in the south half of the province, and there will be overnight burning on these incidents,” Rob Schweitzer, director of fire centre operations for B.C. Wildfire Service, said in an update with emergency management officials on Thursday, July 29. “Then come Saturday and Sunday, we anticipate a change in the weather. We are also anticipating some lightning, and are monitoring this closely for new fire starts. The incoming system will bring rain, and this change continues into next week with overall cooler temperatures in the southern Interior.”

Poor visibility from smoke has severely hampered aircraft operations on southern B.C. wildfires, but with no lightning-caused new fires or high winds in recent days, progress has been made on the number and size of fires, Schweitzer said. As of Thursday there are 245 active wildfires, 15 of which are considered human-caused, and emergency management staff are concerned about a surge in travel during the B.C. Day weekend.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry warned that hot temperatures will continue into the night, and people should keep blinds and windows closed until the outside temperature is cooler than inside their homes.

Relief has already come to northern B.C., where the province-wide campfire ban was lifted for the Prince George and Northwest fire centres.

RELATED: Campfires allowed in Northwest, Prince George regions

RELATED: Follow local evacuation orders, police urge fire holdouts

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021BC legislature

Previous story
Singh meets with Indigenous leaders at residential school where unmarked graves found
Next story
Demand increasing: Canadian Blood Services watching supply as COVID-19 rules eased

Just Posted

A new evacuation alert for Flat Lake west was issued Thursday afternoon by the Cariboo Regional District.
New alert issued for Flat Lake West

Laura Saunders momma goat, Tris, experienced love at first sight of her two newborn kids born on July 22 at the fairgrounds in Barriere. North Thompson Fall Fair and Rodeo Association volunteers, Tabitha Dowds and Haille Johnson (who were on duty that night manning the reception desk for evacuated livestock at the fairgrounds) say they were thrilled to be able to assist Tris as midwives during the birth of the kids. (Haille Johnson photo)
100 Mile livestock give birth in North Thompson

Police and fire have responded to a house fire in Gateway. A thick plume of smoke can be seen from Canim-Hendrix Road. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).
Police, fire respond to house fire in Gateway

Members of Gregg Archie’s fire brigade, many of them residents of Canim Lake, walk through the backwoods while fighting the wildfires of 2021. (Gregg Archie Photo)
Canim Lake Band ‘fighting fire with fire’