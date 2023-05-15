L-R: Miranda Sanford, Lance Arnett, Gayle Jones, Alexander McGlashan, Amalia McGlashan, Ken Schmidt, Chris Schmidt, Shirley Canning, Brian Wettauffer - Lone Butte Historical Association members and children in front of the gazebo built in memory of Al Jones back in 2022. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Lone Butte Historical Association on track for a great summer

The organization is excited as this will be the first year they’ve hired a summer student

The Lone Butte Historical Association (LBHA) is gearing up for another season with the opening of the Water Tower Park on May 19.

LBHA president Shirley Canning said they plan to recruit a summer student to help run the park this year. So far they haven’t received any applications but welcome any high school or college aged student to apply.

Over the course of the summer, the organization is also planning to continue with some of the ongoing renovations of the various exhibits within the park.

“Refreshing the playground, refreshing the actual speeder itself and we also need to really refresh and pay attention to the three log tables that are there,” said Canning.” Those are our biggies this year.”

They would also like to get new flag poles so they can hang their flags, added Gayle Jones, secretary for the group.

In addition to the work being done in the park itself, the LBHA also plans on painting the exterior of the Alice Singleton House and giving the white picket fence surrounding the property a fresh coat of paint, inside and out.

Canning said the roof of the Diefenbunker, a nuclear fall-out shelter built back in the Cold War era so the resident postmaster would have a place to live in the event of war breaking out, also needs some major work.

Repairs done to the roof in the past were not sufficient and need to be redone in order to prevent leaks. The association applied for and received half a grant in order to give the building a torched roof.

“And we have to put something like gutters on it because apparently, the water is beginning to run in and down the side,” said Amalia McGlashan, association treasurer. While water is not getting inside the building at this time, measures need to be put in place in order to prevent damage to the exterior.

Other continuing projects include moving Willowford School #3, located on the corner of Horse Lake Road and Ryall Road, adjacent to Horse Lake Elementary School to its new home beside the Alice Singleton House.

Jones said they applied for a $30,000 grant from the Northern Development Initiative Trust (NDIT) to make the move. As the NDIT will not provide more than 70 per cent of the funding, the Cariboo Regional District has said it will provide the additional $15,000 contingent on the association getting the initial grant.

In addition to the work projects, the LBHA will again have a booth at Hot July Nights and take part in Lone Butte Rocks on July 9.

While the event is still in the planning stages, the group anticipates there will be a bake sale, yard sale, and food plus Brian Williams will be on site with his shooting gallery.

The final project will be the annual raffle ticket fundraiser. This year’s prize is a homemade quilt. Tickets will be on sale soon.

Water Tower Park will be open until Monday of the Thanksgiving weekend.


100 Mile House

