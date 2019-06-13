The Lone Butte Fish and Wildlife Association is hosting their second annual Open House and Family Fun Day on June 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.

Lone Butte Fish and Wildlife Association’s open house set to go off with a bang

‘People can hang out and observe the shooters or try it themselves’

It’s going to be a blazing Saturday for the Lone Butte Fish and Wildlife Association with their Annual Family Fun Day and Open House on June 15.

“It’s an opportunity for the public to experience what it’s like to enjoy the sport of shooting,” said Grayson Klassen, director of public relations for the Lone Butte Fish and Wildlife Association. “It’s a chance for us to introduce people to the shooting sports in British Columbia, learn about our range and become educated on gun safety.”

The open house will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. It is free to the public and all ages are welcome.

The event will include shooting demonstrations from each of the following disciplines: cowboy, close quarter battle, rifle, rimfire and more.

“Everybody in the community is welcome to come,” said Klassen. “People can hang out and observe the shooters or try it themselves. We have many targets set up and different guns for people to try and shoot.”

The club was originally founded as the Lone Butte Rod and Gun Club in the early 1980s, but the name was changed to its current form sometime after 1985 when it leased the 30-acre property that is the present-day range. Currently, the association has 600 members.

“There are lots of shooters in our community who will go out into the bushes and hunt or shoot,” said Klassen. “However, some firearms have restrictions and the facility offers a place for someone to enjoy their firearm in a safe environment.”

The association has an outdoor 100 and 200-yard big-bore range, 50-yard general handgun range, 50-yard mixed rifle range, a small- bore silhouette range, shotgun range, an indoor range used for bore air rifles, target shooting and other club functions.

All of the ammunition for the event has been supplied by Pioneer Chrysler Jeep, Exeter Sporting Goods and Lone Butte Sporting Goods. There will be hotdogs, hamburgers and refreshments for those who attend as well as door prizes to enter and win.

“At last year’s event, we had people who never shot a gun before and they really enjoyed themselves,” said Klassen.

Previous story
Cities can’t block ride-hailing, transportation minister tells Surrey Board of Trade
Next story
Highway 97 has reopened after single-vehicle incident

Just Posted

Highway 97 has reopened after single-vehicle incident

UPDATE (1:47 p.m.): The highway has reopened. CLEAR - #BCHwy97 at #BegbieSummit… Continue reading

UPDATE: Lightning the cause of ten small, new fire starts noted Wednesday, June 12 within the Cariboo Fire Centre

Nine fire starts located between Williams Lake and 100 Mile House

The Cariboo Regional District approves a policy for non-medical cannabis retail stores

Retail stores will be evaluated on a case by case basis

Lone Butte Fish and Wildlife Association’s open house set to go off with a bang

‘People can hang out and observe the shooters or try it themselves’

A local guide to Father’s Day events around the South Cariboo

Fishing derbies, vintage cars, and family fun ahead for Father’s Day

VIDEO: Feds announce $10M for RCMP to fight money laundering

Finance Minister Bill Morneau and B.C. officials discussed prosecuting money launderers at meeting

‘It’s a broken, dinosaur system’: Charges stayed in B.C. sex-assault case profiled in film

Film focuses on Surrey-are family and documents the abuse of three sisters in Williams Lake

Alert issued after person with measles has layover in Vancouver airport

Measles is a highly infectious disease that spreads through the air

Mounties seize hatchet, knife, bat from 15-year-olds on Vancouver Island

Items, said to be for ‘protection,’ seized from youths on early-morning prowl in Nanaimo, B.C.

VIDEO: Raptors say they’re simply staying in the moment as Game 6 approaches

Golden State’s 106-105 victory in Game 5 sent the series back to Oracle Arena

B.C. Liberals call for tax relief for struggling forest industry

Reduce stumpage, carbon tax, forest critic John Rustad says

London Drugs offers to pay Victoria Remembrance Day costs after funding debate

The pledge comes after council voted to ask federal branches for refunds on police costs

Two cases of feeding bears being investigated in B.C.

This spring also happens to mark the busiest

‘Prince of Whales’: Trump tweet misspelling Prince Charles’ title boosts B.C. business

U.S. president brags about speaking with the Prince of Whales rather than Prince of Wales

Most Read