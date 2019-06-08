London police arrest 5th suspect in attack on lesbian couple

Police said Saturday all of suspects are between 15 and 18 years old

Police in London have arrested a fifth suspect on suspicion of punching two women on a bus because they are lesbians.

Authorities didn’t identify the victims in the May 30 attack. But Melania Geymonat posted an image on her Facebook page showing her bloodied face and that of her girlfriend’s.

Geymonat said in the post that they were on the upper deck of the bus when a gang of “hooligans” demanded that they kiss. The women tried to reason with them, but the incident escalated.

Police said Saturday all of suspects are between 15 and 18 years old.

Detective Superintendent Andy Cox says that while attacks like this are rare on London buses, extra uniformed and plain clothes officers will be out on patrol this weekend to offer reassurance.

The Associated Press

Previous story
Penticton bans sitting and lying down on some sidewalks
Next story
Winnipeg hospital investigating after wrong remains were given to family

Just Posted

Arrows fly in 100 Mile House

Sixty-two archers came to 100 Mile House for the Bighorn Archery Club’s annual June shootout

Hess family combines history and harmony in classic country show

‘That’s what tonight is about: songs and how wonderful they can be’

Winners and losers of the NHL Playoffs

A weekly sports column from the 100 Mile Free Press

Wells playwright returning to Normandy with show inspired by visiting for 60th anniversary of D-Day

Julia Mackey will perform Jake’s Gift in French and English as part of the D-Day 75th anniversary

Cariboo Regional District looks at internal policy in efforts to reduce plastic bags

Plastic bags make up 90 per cent of scatter in Cariboo landfills

VIDEO: Bear picks fight with garbage can in the middle of B.C. town

Andrea Cranmer posted a 30 second clip of the bear on social media.

B.C. mom starts support group to amplify voices of families facing daycare shortage

Amanda Burnett, founder of Waitlisted Project BC, shares parents’ stories about childcare struggles

Victoria councillor’s motion to bill military for community events ‘shameful’

Canadian Taxpayers Federation director argues events honouring military are worth the money

Ottawa announces $13 million for Canada’s coastal habitats on World Oceans Day

Federal government says the money to fund 24 projects under the Coastal Restoration Fund

Greater share of recent immigrants landing jobs even as Canada welcomes more

After economic slowdown last winter the unemployment rate has hovered near 40-year lows

B.C.’s Jordyn Huitema about to live out childhood dream by playing at World Cup

Related goals include playing for the women’s national team and earning Olympic gold

Average carbon-tax rebates are lagging federal estimates, data suggests

Canada Revenue Agency said in May about 97 per cent of eligible families had applied for rebates

B.C. sculptor depicts epic eagle battle in latest piece that took 2,500 hours

Clasped in one of the raptor’s talons is each one’s desire: a living venomous diamondback rattlesnake

Lands not for sale: Coast Tsimshian blockade

Nisga’a Nation says the opposition to their land transaction is politically motivated

Most Read