Lockdown drill held at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary

100 Mile RCMP and BC Highway Patrol completed a lockdown drill at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary Thursday morning.

The drill, held at 10 a.m., was a planned event, offering a training opportunity in the school while in session, Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen said in a news release.

“This training allows local officers to complete scenarios within the school involving staff and student volunteers to simulate real events,” he said, adding all persons involved were willing participants in the training. “This training is a difficult but necessary duty in order to help police respond to an emergency at this or any other school in our area.”

Nielsen noted no weapons or firearms were displayed during the training and staff and students used various musical instruments to make noise to simulate the sounds involved with these events.

He said the police Highway Patrol were grateful to the staff, students and the administrative team with School District 27 to hold the training.



