Locals support war-torn country

A selection of tye-dye shirts on sale at the Crafters Market whose proceeds will go towards supporting Hope for the Nations Romania, one of the many organizations dealing with the refugee crisis caused by the Russo-Ukrainian War. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Residents and businesses in the South Cariboo are finding a variety of ways to raise money to help war-torn Ukraine.

The Forest Grove Legion Ladies Auxiliary is hosting a spaghetti dinner April 9 from 5-7 p.m., with the hopes of raising funds for the Ukrainian Red Cross.

Margo Wagner, area director of Forest Grove-Canim Lake, will be on hand serving meals at the Forest Grove Community Hall, along with MLA Lorne Doerkson.

Wagner said she was recently asked by a constituent if there were plans for any fundraisers in the area, so she reached out to the Ladies Auxiliary to see what they could come up with, and they “jumped right on it.”

“It’s something we can do to help,” Wagner said.

Tickets for the spaghetti dinner are $15 and can be purchased at the legion, the Forest Grove hardware store or the Forest Grove post office. E-transfer is also accepted to ladiesauxiliary261@gmail.com

“So far the ladies auxiliary has had all the meat donated, and they’re hoping to get the other items donated as well,” Wagner said. “The rec society has waived the hall rental fees, so if we can get everything else donated, all the money collected will go to Ukraine.”

Dozens of 100 Mile House businesses have hung a drawing by Jeremy and Riley Welch, of a Ukrainian flag with a heart, in their windows while others have also put up a Ukrainian flag.

Crafters Market owner Christina Johnson will donate all proceeds from the sales of tie-dyed shirts to Hope for the Nations Romania, one of the many charity groups dealing with the refugee crisis caused by the war.

100 Mile Pharmasave is also taking cash donations at the till for the Red Cross.

“It’s good for your heart to be able to know we can give or do something. This is as close as we can get to help the people who are suffering and boost their morale,” Johnson said.



