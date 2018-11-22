Sonja Foss. File photo.

Local yoga school offers scholarship to Canim Lake Band

‘I think it’s a really nice gesture’

One Canim Lake Band member looking to become a Yoga Alliance certified teacher will soon be able to do so for free.

Sonja Foss started Emergence Yoga last year and says that being on unseeded Secwepemc territory, she wanted to give something back.

“If I am able to honour and recognize the first people that used the land that I am teaching people on, I feel like it’s a deep privilege to do so.”

Trish Diamond, recreation co-ordinator for the Canim Lake Band, says she thinks it’s a great idea.

“It’s really kind of Sonja to offer that as a way of thanking Canim Lake for using their traditional territory. So I think it’s a really nice gesture.”

Canim Lake has had a lot of different fitness and health programs and is very progressive in what’s been offered in the community, including yoga, says Diamond, adding that she thinks there will definitely be lots of interest.

Diamond and Foss will come up with criteria to screen for the best candidate for the scholarship.

“We’ll probably work on it together and just make sure that it’s a good way to find the right person,” she says. “I think that the person who does get to have the scholarship, it’ll open up a lot of doors for them inside the community and outside of the community and I think it’s just a really excellent opportunity.”

Foss says the decision to offer the scholarship goes as far back as 30 years ago when she first heard about Residential Schools, she says.

“I felt a responsibility, even at that point, to learn more and it’s always been a part of my interests,” she says. “The Canadian story, when we actually learn the true history of Canada, is something that has always motivated me into action.”

Foss says she studied natural resource management, is a professional in land management and has spent the majority of her professional career for chiefs and councils.

“I’m very well versed in all legislation affecting First Nations in economic and social capacity issues and I’ve always considered myself to be a friend and ally.”

The program takes 200 hours over 15 days, which Foss likens to high school graduation, which Foss says is a very intense training program.

“I kinda look at your first 200 hours as your highschool graduation where now, there’s so much more to learn.”

The certificate is internationally recognized, she says, adding it can help you get work from resorts in Bali to studios in Germany or work for Disney.

“So it’s like going to school to become an RMT, or a counsellor or a journalist or something of the sort. So people come to my school and I train them how to become yoga teachers.”

The cost of the program is normally $2,500 plus tax.

More information can be found at emergenceyoga.com or find her on Facebook at Sonya Foss Yoga or Emergence Yoga.

Diamond says if anyone else would like to commence a similar initiative, she would be the right person to contact, as long as it has to do with fitness.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Senators urge Trump to expedite congressional vote on USMCA
Next story
UK and EU agree draft text on future relations after Brexit

Just Posted

Local yoga school offers scholarship to Canim Lake Band

‘I think it’s a really nice gesture’

Cariboo Family Enrichment Centre hopes to raise $7,500

Applications for a Christmas basket end on Dec. 7.

100 Mile House Wranglers drop four games in a row but ‘it’s all practice until the playoffs’

Head coach says club must stay the course

What do you look most forward to when attending the Christmas Parade?

The weekly streeter for the 100 Mile Free Press

100 Mile Fire rescue squash fire at Norbord

Last night (Nov. 20) at approximately 7:18 p.m., 100 Mile House Fire… Continue reading

Feds give formal notice for law to end Canada Post strike

Trudeau government ready to legislate employees back to work after five weeks of rotating strikes

‘We will fight’ in court if back-to-work legislation passes, postal union warns

Liberals have brought in legislation to force an end to rotating strikes by Canada Post workers

Morneau hopes new NAFTA deal signed next week, stresses tariff issue is separate

Finance Minister Bill Morneau says Canada is working with the U.S. to solve the tit-for-tat tariff dispute.

B.C. electoral reform option designed by University of Alberta student

“That to me was a significant problem. Regardless of where someone lives, their vote should matter,” Sean Graham said from Edmonton.

‘I’m pretty pumped:’ On-ice reunion for injured Humboldt Broncos

The weekend will also include dropping the puck at an NHL Colorado Avalanche game as well as attending an NFL game with the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Republicans divided over Trump’s posture toward Saudi Arabia

Many Republicans have denounced Trump’s decision not to levy harsher penalties on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

UK and EU agree draft text on future relations after Brexit

European Commissioners met Thursday in an extraordinary session at a critical stage in Brexit negotiations, ahead of a weekend EU summit focused on Britain’s departure from the bloc.

Getzlaf lifts Ducks to 4-3 win over skidding Canucks

Vancouver now winless since Nov. 8

Pressure builds for B.C. to recognize physicians assistants

“We can make a difference and I think we’re being overlooked.”

Most Read