The workshop will be held at the District of 100 Mile House Emergency Services Training Center located at 1025 Exter McKinley Rd on Dec. 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. File photo.

Local workshop aiming to prepare South Cariboo farmers and ranchers for wildfires

‘Often, farmers themselves are their own best resource’

The BC Agriculture and the Food Climate Action Initiative will be hosting a wildfire risk reduction workshop aimed at local farmers and ranchers.

The upcoming workshop will be held at the District of 100 Mile House Emergency Services Training Center located at 1025 Exter McKinley Rd on Dec. 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The workshop will explore the history, threat and behaviour of local wildfires.

“This will be the third season that we have been putting on workshops to help and prepare producers of all sorts for the eventuality of a wildfire,” said facilitator Kevin Smith.

Smith said its an opportunity to connect with local government representatives as well as wildfire and emergency response personnel.

Throughout the workshop farmers and ranchers will be able to develop customized wildfire preparedness plans.

“This will outline what needs to occur before, during and after a fire,” said Smith. “Often, farmers themselves are their own best resource and with education to achieve mitigation around their property, their preparation will be a critical asset for response agencies to be successful.”

According to Smith, farmers and ranchers will learn what the science of wildfire has proven.

“This is an empowering workshop where they will come to understand that structure loss is preventable, they will understand what agencies are available, what kind of help they can expect and what they can do to prepare,” said Smith.

The workshop is free to attend. There will be food and refreshments provided.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Human rights complaint filed against Vancouver School Board for handling of racist video
Next story
Freeland heads to Washington for trade talks with U.S. and Mexico

Just Posted

475 litres of fuel stolen from 100 Mile House business

The weekly RCMP report for the 100 Mile House area

Local workshop aiming to prepare South Cariboo farmers and ranchers for wildfires

‘Often, farmers themselves are their own best resource’

Cariboo Fire Centre accepting firefighter applications for 2020 season

Applicants have until Jan. 12, 2020 to apply

Environment Canada issues alert for ‘cold and blustery weather’ this week

Temperatures in the -15 C to -25 C range expected through to the end of the week

108 Golf Resort announces $500,000 in improvements

The 108 Golf Resort is looking to bring back winter activities by… Continue reading

VIDEO: Celine Dion tops Billboard 200 for first time in over 17 years

‘Courage’ is Dion’s fifth album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200

B.C. launches ‘modernization’ of medical professional colleges

Boards to be reduced to five, elections eliminated, Adrian Dix says

Climate change threatens food production in countries that need it most: study

For some countries, average farm production could increase while fisheries decline

Judge finds B.C. couple not liable after man slips, injures back on cleared sidewalk

The couple had cleared and salted the sidewalk in front of their home

Meet the Victoria environmentalist behind those controversial car-shaming handbills

‘I want to shock people, give them that burning feeling in their stomach,’ says advocate

Arctic chill grips much of B.C.; strong winds cause outages on south coast

BC Hydro reports more than 19,000 customers were without electricity overnight

Cellphones, radio, TV stations to broadcast emergency alert system test today

The CRTC said the emergency alerts have been credited with saving lives

B.C. first to endorse UN Indigenous rights legislation

John Horgan’s NDP pledge to adapt B.C. laws to declaration

Judge reserves sentencing decision in former northern B.C. mayor sex assault case

The Crown is seeking four to six years federal time; the defence wants 18 months in provincial jail

Most Read