Local workshop aiming to prepare South Cariboo farmers and ranchers for wildfires

The workshop will be held at the District of 100 Mile House Emergency Services Training Center located at 1025 Exter McKinley Rd on Dec. 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. File photo.

The BC Agriculture and the Food Climate Action Initiative will be hosting a wildfire risk reduction workshop aimed at local farmers and ranchers.

The upcoming workshop will be held at the District of 100 Mile House Emergency Services Training Center located at 1025 Exter McKinley Rd on Dec. 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The workshop will explore the history, threat and behaviour of local wildfires.

“This will be the third season that we have been putting on workshops to help and prepare producers of all sorts for the eventuality of a wildfire,” said facilitator Kevin Smith.

Smith said its an opportunity to connect with local government representatives as well as wildfire and emergency response personnel.

Throughout the workshop farmers and ranchers will be able to develop customized wildfire preparedness plans.

“This will outline what needs to occur before, during and after a fire,” said Smith. “Often, farmers themselves are their own best resource and with education to achieve mitigation around their property, their preparation will be a critical asset for response agencies to be successful.”

According to Smith, farmers and ranchers will learn what the science of wildfire has proven.

“This is an empowering workshop where they will come to understand that structure loss is preventable, they will understand what agencies are available, what kind of help they can expect and what they can do to prepare,” said Smith.

The workshop is free to attend. There will be food and refreshments provided.

