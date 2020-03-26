Some of the fresh produce donated by 100 Mile House area restaurants to the 100 Mile House Food Bank. (Photo submitted)

Local restaurants donate fresh produce to food bank

‘I didn’t want to waste the food’

The 100 Mile Food Bank’s call for donations was answered this week by several local restaurants donating their fresh produce after closing due to COVID-19.

The food was donated Monday by Natalie Cox of GBR and included food from the Red Rock Grill, owned by Cox’s partner James Clancy and his business partner Miles Theoret, and the Hungry Bear Diner, courtesy of their good friends Terry and Renee Barton. Cox is a permanent resident from New Zealand who said she loves both 100 Mile House and the Cariboo, as she views it as a bigger wilder version of New Zealand.

The donation began to come together last Friday, Cox said, as the Hungry Bear closed down and she was told by Terry that he was bringing her all of their remaining fresh produce. While she herself was considering closing at that point, she still accepted a few cases of mushrooms, tomatoes and all sorts of other produce from him. On Saturday, however, Cox decided to close due to advisements by the government.

Read More: Welcoming venue for awards dinner

Initially, she said she gave a bunch of the food to her staff and encouraged anyone who needed anything to take something.

“When I closed I didn’t know what to do with everything and it seemed like such a waste. I had two cases of lettuce, a case of tomatoes all sorts,” Cox said.

On Monday, Cox went into GBR to clean up and then went over to the Red Rock where she cleaned out their fridges and returned to her restaurant to clear out her own fridges. Loading it all up, she made a few care packages for her elderly neighbours and then took the rest of it up to the food bank.

“It seemed like a simple thing to do for me cause I didn’t want to waste the food,” Cox said. “It’s just what we need to do, I didn’t think too much about it. I just had all this food I was trying to give away and the food bank is the place people go to get food.”

As this food would soon go bad otherwise, Cox felt it was important to make it useful to someone and avoid wasting it.

Cox said she’s a big proponent right now of staying home and avoiding possibly spreading the virus. The way she sees it the sooner people do that the sooner we’ll all be able to return to our normal lives.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

charityCharity and DonationsFood

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Some of the fresh produce donated by 100 Mile House area restaurants to the 100 Mile House Food Bank. (Photo submitted)

James Clancy and Miles Theoret of Red Rock Grill. (Photo submitted)

Terry Barton and Renee Barton the owners and operators of Lac La Hache’s Hungry Bear Diner. (Photo submitted)

Natalie Cox of GBR donated a wide range of fresh produce to the 100 Mile House Food Bank on Monday. (Photo submitted)

Previous story
COVID-19: Here’s what is considered an essential service in B.C.
Next story
B.C. 2-1-1 hotline expands to link COVID-19 homebound seniors, volunteers

Just Posted

Local restaurants donate fresh produce to food bank

‘I didn’t want to waste the food’

Interior Heath issues alert following confirmed COVID-19 case on WestJet flight

The public exposure alert comes following the March 21 WestJet flight from Calgary to Kamloops

100 Mile House area trails closed due to COVID-19

They include the 99 Mile Cross Country Ski Trails and the Mica Mountain Snowmobile Trail

Government needs to help with temporary accommodation says healthcare worker

‘I just don’t want to bring this home’

100 Mile Free Press welcomes new reporter

The 100 Mile Free Press is welcoming a new member to the… Continue reading

B.C. bans ‘shameful black market’ of food, medical supplies; limits buying quantities

Province will also restrict the amount of some items that can be bought

Not the time for vacation: Trucker discouraged to see B.C.-bound Alberta travellers

Silver Creek man worries visits will put local efforts to flatten the curve at risk

B.C. 2-1-1 hotline expands to link COVID-19 homebound seniors, volunteers

Thousands of volunteer offers to be matched up to need

COVID-19: Here’s what is considered an essential service in B.C.

Taxis, hotels, weather forecasters and accountants some of the dozens deemed an essential service

BC Liquor Stores closing on Sundays, seeing skyrocketing sales amid COVID-19

Stores are taking extra hygiene measures to reduce transmission

Purple Day 2020: Epilepsy awareness heads online

More than 260,000 Canadians are diagnosed with epilepsy

Taking time off work due to COVID-19 now falls under medical leave

New measures come after many businesses layoff staff due to impact of coronavirus

West Fraser shutting B.C. sawmills for week of March 30 due to COVID-19

Forest products demand down due to pandemic, forest company says

COLUMN: Four reasons to hope that B.C. will win COVID-19 fight

Number of hospitalizations in B.C. remain low as thousands of beds freed up

Most Read