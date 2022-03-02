Local residents in 100 Mile protest Ukraine invasion

Group is inviting others to join them between 3-5 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

A small group gathered on Highway 97 Wednesday afternoon to to protest Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Motorists honked in support as the group carried blue-and-yellow signs reading Stop Putin. Organizer Peter Swann said they plan to be out every day until Friday from 3-5 p.m. and invite others to join them. They also plan to continue into the weekend although the time has yet to be determined.

“I want to show the people to stay close to the Ukraine,” said Swann, who added he was imprisoned after trying to escape East Germany when he was young and spent 20 years in the Russian system. “I feel very sorry for the Ukraine and when I see the pictures I’m almost crying. It’s so sad.”

Protests have sprung up in several cities and towns around the world since Russia launched attacks on Ukraine on Feb. 24. In B.C., protests have been held in Kelowna, Penticton and Victoria among others. Several protests are planned in Canadian cities and towns throughout the weekend.

As a protest took place in downtown Vancouver last week, Canada, the U.S. and E.U. moved to block Russia from the SWIFT global payment system. This move will disconnect some Russian banks from access to the international financial system.

“We’re very close to having a nuclear war,” Swann said, adding he hopes Canadians will be able to help Ukraine by offering a few dollars if the can spare it.

Jean Swann said she wants the world to know they are aware of what’s happening.

“We’re a very privileged people in a very privileged country,” she said. “We need to show them we’re aware beyond our little town. We’ve got some really incredible people who live here and everything that happens touches us.

“There are deep roots of Ukrainians all over B.C. – and Russians. They’re broken-hearted about this happening.”

Dayle Kaye, whose Ukrainian grandparents emigrated to Alberta in the early 1900s, said she planned to be out every day to protest the invasion.

“It’s so simple to have peace and it’s so devastating to have war,” she said. “I think Canada is so diverse with so many different nationalities here that we should all be behind this 100 per cent.”



