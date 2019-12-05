Local residents express opinions on proposed retail cannabis locations

Council will be making a decision regarding the proposed retail cannabis locations in January as a result of the Dec. 4 public hearing.

The District of 100 Mile House invited the public to share their opinion in regards to the locations at 355 and 245 Birch Ave.

Nearly 40 residents attended the public hearing, but many opted out of speaking to the council. The district received four written submissions. One submission supported the proposed locations and two did not.

One of those residents in support was a retired police officer.

“We want the location to be in a business area and not a residential area. There is no perfect location,” he said. “If we don’t have it here, the people are going to go out of town. When they leave town, there is more money going.”

The resident talked about the two liquor stores in 100 Mile House being adjacent to other businesses. He suggested if residents are inclined to go and shop, they are more likely to spend a little more money at the business adjacent to the other.

“I can’t oppose it,” he said. “Let’s do it, let’s keep the money in town. If it creates four more jobs, let’s have four more jobs.”

Another resident in attendance was a local pastor who did not support the locations. He said Birch avenue was not a good location.

“I see these elementary kids who walk up Birch Avenue every day,” he said. “I am concerned about the kids. If there is going to be one put it somewhere that they don’t walk by so often.”

In total, seven residents were in support of the locations and two were opposed.