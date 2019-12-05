Local residents express opinions on proposed retail cannabis locations

Council to decided during January meeting

Council will be making a decision regarding the proposed retail cannabis locations in January as a result of the Dec. 4 public hearing.

The District of 100 Mile House invited the public to share their opinion in regards to the locations at 355 and 245 Birch Ave.

Nearly 40 residents attended the public hearing, but many opted out of speaking to the council. The district received four written submissions. One submission supported the proposed locations and two did not.

One of those residents in support was a retired police officer.

“We want the location to be in a business area and not a residential area. There is no perfect location,” he said. “If we don’t have it here, the people are going to go out of town. When they leave town, there is more money going.”

The resident talked about the two liquor stores in 100 Mile House being adjacent to other businesses. He suggested if residents are inclined to go and shop, they are more likely to spend a little more money at the business adjacent to the other.

“I can’t oppose it,” he said. “Let’s do it, let’s keep the money in town. If it creates four more jobs, let’s have four more jobs.”

Another resident in attendance was a local pastor who did not support the locations. He said Birch avenue was not a good location.

“I see these elementary kids who walk up Birch Avenue every day,” he said. “I am concerned about the kids. If there is going to be one put it somewhere that they don’t walk by so often.”

In total, seven residents were in support of the locations and two were opposed.

Previous story
VIDEO: A brief history of bumps in the Trudeau-Trump relationship
Next story
Province gives $4.93M boost to school-based gang prevention program

Just Posted

Local rotary club hosting its 41st Seniors Christmas Dinner

Doors are set to open at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 7

CRD to consider rezoning for cannabis facility in Lone Butte

Advisory planning commission recommends rejecting the application

Local residents express opinions on proposed retail cannabis locations

Council to decided during January meeting

Enjoy breakfast with Santa on Dec. 7

People can visit the jolly man in both 100 Mile and 108 Mile

What do you think of applications to open local cannabis stores?

Corey Smithson Williams Lake “I don’t really care for cannabis.” Graeme Kostiuk… Continue reading

VIDEO: Rockslide closes Highway 93 in Fairmont Hot Springs

Geotechnical team called in to do an assessment after rocks fell from hoodoos

Illict drug deaths down, but B.C. coroner says thousands still overdose

Chief coroner Life Lapointe says province’s drug supply remains unpredictable

Trustees ask for more help after tearful meeting on B.C. school’s ‘toxic’ stench

Enforcement has ‘no teeth,’ school trustee says, while kids become sick

One of B.C’s last surviving strip clubs baring all again for Christmas charity

25th annual event is Sunday and raises money for the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Christmas Hamper Society.

University of Victoria researchers develop industry-changing ‘hyper-glue’

‘Cross-linking’ technology already playing a role in performance body armour

Threats to the Fraser River at ‘new zenith,’ says river conservationist

The ‘Heart of the Fraser’ should be deemed ecologically significant according to ORC statement

Grandparents raising children: Shuswap grandma sees need for support

Peer group formed for those who have unexpectedly taken on the role of parenting

Falkland shootout suspect has lengthy criminal record

Williams Lake RCMP issued a warrant for Darwyn Sellars’ arrest on Nov. 4, 2019

Final appeal rejected for man convicted in deaths of missing Alberta seniors

Lyle and Marie McCann were in their 70s when they left their home in St. Albert in 2010 and vanished

Most Read