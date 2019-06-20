Interior Health and the South Cariboo Health Foundation have been able to provide families with car seats through the BCCA Community Child Car Seat program. The organizations received a grant of $800 to purchase as many car seats as they could. Ryan Wells was one of the three children to receive a booster seat. Interior Health photo.

Local organizations partner to supply car seats to families in need

Interior Health and South Cariboo Health Foundation partner for BCCA Child Car Seat Program

Interior Health and the South Cariboo Health Foundation have partnered to support families in need with car seats.

Through the BCCA (British Columbia Car Association) Community Child Car Seat program, the two organizations received a grant of $800 to purchase as many car seats as they could.

“We needed this sort of support,” said Virginia Bowman, a public health nurse for Interior Health. “So, the South Cariboo Health Foundation partnered with us for the application and so we could receive a couple of car seats.”

Bowman said the grant money helped purchase three booster seats, two infant car seats and two convertible car seats.

“The car seats are going to go to families in need in our community,” Bowman said. “We might reserve one for our fleet vehicle in case a family that doesn’t have a car seat needs to be transported.”

During a two-day kindergarten immunization clinic, families had a chance to enter the draw for the car seats.

“The kids going into kindergarten came and got their shots and the families that came had a chance to put their names in for the draw.”

Three booster seats were raffled off to three different families on June 3.

“Transportation is such an issue around here,” said Bowman. “Almost anywhere a family has to go with a newborn is out of town. Currently, there are no prenatal services in terms of doctor visits and the like. We are hoping to be able to target a little bit of the prenatal population here in 100 Mile because you do have to have a car seat when you leave the hospital.”

Bowman said the families seemed very delighted to receive the car seats.

“We are thankful for the South Cariboo Health Foundation for their support in this program – it is about helping the community as a whole in keeping children safe.”

Previous story
Channel your inner pirate in epic Canada-wide treasure hunt
Next story
Five Things to watch for as Trudeau meets Trump, congressional leaders in Washington

Just Posted

Local rancher brings sustainable practices home to the Cariboo

“Growing food and being around the livestock; it’s the way of life that feels right to us”

South Cariboo celebrates National Indigenous Peoples Day

Check out where all the action will be on June 21

Local organizations partner to supply car seats to families in need

Interior Health and South Cariboo Health Foundation partner for BCCA Child Car Seat Program

Lac la Hache lures in roughly 300 participants for Father’s Day Fishing Derby

‘The weekend went very well and people seem to like it.’

Illegal-coloured fuel leads to a number of charges in South Cariboo

The South Cariboo RCMP police report

Scorpion gives birth after hitching ride in B.C. woman’s luggage

A Vancouver woman inadvertently brought the animal home from a trip to Cuba

B.C. teen killed by falling tree near Victoria

Second youth also injured in freak incident during field trip at Camp Barnard near Sooke

Commercial fishers in B.C. now required to wear life-jackets on deck: WorkSafeBC

WorkSafeBC reports 24 work-related deaths in the commercial fishing industry between 2007 and 2018

Rossland boy finds human kindness sweet as honey after beehive destroyed

Family overwhelmed by kind offerings of strangers all across B.C.

B.C. files second legal challenge against Alberta over turn-off-taps law

B.C. government filed a second lawsuit against Alberta on June 14

Tax credits, penalizing big polluters, key to Conservative climate plan

Canada’s commitment is to cut emissions to 70 per cent of what they were in 2005 before 2030

Victoria double murder trial: Blood splatter analyst found no shoe prints on scene

RCMP analyst testifies to smears, fingermarks, ‘swipe and wipe’ patterns around apartment

Elias Pettersson wins Calder Trophy as NHL’s top rookie

Vancouver forward first Canuck to win award since Pavel Bure in 1992

FVRD chair calls B.C. incineration plan for Philippines waste ‘disturbing’

Metro Vancouver ‘uniquely capable’ of safely disposing of waste coming back to Canada, say officials

Most Read