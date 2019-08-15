Local organizations are looking at strategic solutions for a more successful community

A self-employment forum will be held on Tuesday, August 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 808 Alpine Ave in 100 Mile House. File photo.

Community organizations are focusing on creative solutions for workers who could soon be out of work.

Horton Ventures, Community Futures and Work BC are hosting a self-employment forum in 100 Mile House on August 20. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for those who might be interested to ask questions and get the information they need,” said Melissa Brown, who is the project coordinator for Horton Ventures Inc.

The forum will begin with a presentation by Community Futures that will run until noon. The presentation will focus on self-employment, why it is an important factor in rural communities and how to go about starting up your own business. After the presentation, there will be a question and answer period on self-employment for those who have any questions regarding the presentations and the services that are available.

“We are going to be covering basic business start-ups,” said Sue Lachance, Community Future’s program manager. “There will be an overview of the different options for someone who is considering self-employment.”

Members from Work BC will also be available to answer questions the public might have.

“Getting the word out there of what services are available is our main goal,” said Brown.

Brown said the forum is not directed only to mill workers but anybody who is curious about self-employment or those who may just have ideas they want to share.

The idea is for individuals to bring business ideas and be supported with the right skills training to become a successful entrepreneur.

“I would suggest someone who might be potentially out of work and haven’t made any firm decisions in terms of their career at this point and have been considering self-employment. It’s a very good opportunity for people to transition from regular employment into self-employment,” said Lachance. “The overview will give people all of the necessary guidelines to explore and research what is required to become self-employed.”

According to Community Futures, for rural communities to compete in the fast-changing economy, they should adopt new developmental strategies. A successful community is one that takes advantage of opportunities to build upon what is made available.

“We encourage everyone who has put thought into self-employment to take advantage of this valuable opportunity,” said Lachance.

Community Futures focuses on playing a key role in working alongside other local and regional community leaders for the development of a sustainable future. The organization is dedicated to investing in activities and projects designed to allow communities to be resilient and successful.

Following the self-employment forum, there will be a job fair at the 100 Mile House Community Hall on Sept. 15, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.