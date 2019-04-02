Local incidents involving knife and multiple area thefts

The weekly police report for the South Cariboo area

100 Mile House RCMP responded to 78 complaints and calls for service during the past week (March 26 to April 1). Some highlights are as follows:

Knife incidents

On March 30, 100 Mile RCMP received two separate complaints of a male producing a knife during interactions with two separate people. The male suspect was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs. There was a time delay in police receiving these reports and, despite numerous patrols being conducted, the male suspect was not located. No one was injured as a result of these incidents. The male is described as being around 5’9”, wearing baggy gray pants and a yellow shirt. He was described as being skinny with a moustache and glasses. The incidents occurred in the downtown area. The investigation into these incidents is continuing. Anyone with information as to the identity of this suspect is asked to call the 100 Mile House RCMP at (250)395-2456 and quote file number 2019-1009 or call Crime Stoppers.

Impaired driver

On March 30, Cariboo-Chilcotin Traffic Services stopped the driver of a vehicle which was being operated in a manner consistent with the driver being impaired. The driver from Prince George displayed symptoms of liquor consumption. An approved screening device was administered at the scene. The result was a “fail.” A second test was conducted and the result was also a “fail.” The driver was issued a 90-day immediate roadside driving prohibition and her vehicle was towed and impounded for 30 days.

CRIME STOPPERS TIPS OF THE WEEK

Items stolen at landfill

Sometime overnight on March 30, the lock was cut at the Interlakes Landfill and some items were stolen including two

excavator batteries. The amount of loss is estimated at around $1700.00

Surveillance equipment stolen

Sometime overnight on March 29, a piece of surveillance equipment was stolen from a business on Birch Avenue in 100 Mile House.

Center console stolen

Sometime overnight on March 26, a vehicle on Taylor Lake Road was entered and the center console was stolen. The amount of loss is not known.

Wallet stolen

Sometime overnight on March 25, a vehicle was entered on Dawson Road in the 103 Mile subdivision and a wallet was

stolen.

Property stolen

Sometime over the winter three recreational vehicles parked near 8th Street in 100 Mile House were entered and property was stolen. The exact amount of loss is not known at this time.

If you have any information on this or any other crimes in the 100 Mile House area, call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also contact www.bccrimestoppers.com. Your identity will remain unknown. Should your information lead to the arrest of the responsible party Crime Stoppers will pay cash for the TIP.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

