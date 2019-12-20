Janice Finlayson is pictured with a cart full of toys for the Save-on-Foods Toy Drive for the 100 Mile and District Food Bank on Dec. 12. (Millar Hill - 100 Mile Free Press) Janice Finlayson is pictured with a cart full of toys for the Save-on-Foods Toy Drive for the 100 Mile and District Food Bank on Dec. 12. (Submitted photo)

Local grocery store teams up with food bank for annual toy drive

‘We had no idea about the toys - it was a shock to us’

Local grocery store associates have been collecting and donating toys to ensure no child goes without this Christmas.

For the past two weeks (Dec. 3 to Dec. 16), cashiers at Save-On-Foods were asking customers to purchase a toy valued at $10 or $15 to donate to the local food bank.

In lieu of donating, customers received 500 points towards their more rewards card. According to the store supervisor, Ryan Montgomery, the store donated over 100 toys within the first week of the drive.

“We know that the food bank comes in very close to Christmas and shops for toys,” said Trevor Burkitt, the assistant manager. “We wanted to help them and got onboard with their efforts.”

Burkitt says they have been able to fill up the buggy with toys each day.

“It really shows how generous our community is,” said Montgomery.

On Dec. 17, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the food bank handed out toys to community members who were picking up a hamper for the holiday.

“I have no idea how many we have but there is a lot,” said Bob Hicks, executive director of the 100 Mile and District Food Bank.

“We had no idea about the toys, it was a shock to us.”

According to Hicks, the food bank already had 280 applications returned to them for a hamper of food. He is expecting to receive over 350 applications come Christmas.

“It’s very important to offer the community this during the holidays,” said Hicks.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
One year later: Looking back on the storm that broke the White Rock Pier
Next story
Middle-of-the-night ‘gun fight’ turns out to be four B.C. men in Nerf-gun battle

Just Posted

Highway 1 through Fraser Canyon closed in both directions after rockslide

Highway 3 also closed in both directions, and Highway 5 closed northbound north of Hope

Mt. Timothy owners hopeful for more snow as holidays near

Those hoping to ski or snowboard over the holidays will need to keep up their snow dance

Province provides $2.9 million to secure affordable housing

‘We are taking action to protect these homes for people in 100 Mile House’

Local grocery store teams up with food bank for annual toy drive

‘We had no idea about the toys - it was a shock to us’

100 Mile Nordics to celebrate all things light

‘We put a lot of creativity into this event’

‘I’m so angry I can’t even cry right now’ Candlelight vigil held for Kelowna man who died at homeless camp

Shane Bourdin, a father of three, died at a temporary homeless camp earlier this week

All three major highways from Lower Mainland to Interior shut down due to snow storm

70 centimetres of snow has fallen on the Coquihalla Highway

Middle-of-the-night ‘gun fight’ turns out to be four B.C. men in Nerf-gun battle

A neighbour called to report that several people were arguing and threatening to shoot each other

RCMP issue Amber Alert for 14-month-old child abducted near Jasper National Park

Waylon Armstrong was believed to be abducted at around 2:30 a.m. in the hamlet of Brule.

Tanev nets OT winner as Canucks top Vegas 5-4 in OT

Pettersson adds pair of goals for Vancouver

Lawyer files appeal for B.C. father convicted in killing daughters

Lawyer files notice of appeal shortly after Andrew Berry was sentencing Thursday

Decision due today in B.C. Supreme Court trial involving Curtis Sagmoen

Curtis Sagmoen, 38, is facing five charges

UPDATED: Up to 60 cm of snow, wind expected on southern B.C. highways

Travellers being asked to use caution ahead of Christmas weekend travel

Grand Forks artist plays pot riff on classic Christmas carols

‘Rudolph the Red-Eyed Reindeer,’ ‘Let it Grow’ and ‘Green Christmas’ are on Johl Chato’s holiday album

Most Read