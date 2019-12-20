Local grocery store teams up with food bank for annual toy drive

‘We had no idea about the toys - it was a shock to us’

Janice Finlayson is pictured with a cart full of toys for the Save-on-Foods Toy Drive for the 100 Mile and District Food Bank on Dec. 12. (Millar Hill - 100 Mile Free Press) Janice Finlayson is pictured with a cart full of toys for the Save-on-Foods Toy Drive for the 100 Mile and District Food Bank on Dec. 12. (Submitted photo)

Local grocery store associates have been collecting and donating toys to ensure no child goes without this Christmas.

For the past two weeks (Dec. 3 to Dec. 16), cashiers at Save-On-Foods were asking customers to purchase a toy valued at $10 or $15 to donate to the local food bank.

In lieu of donating, customers received 500 points towards their more rewards card. According to the store supervisor, Ryan Montgomery, the store donated over 100 toys within the first week of the drive.

“We know that the food bank comes in very close to Christmas and shops for toys,” said Trevor Burkitt, the assistant manager. “We wanted to help them and got onboard with their efforts.”

Burkitt says they have been able to fill up the buggy with toys each day.

“It really shows how generous our community is,” said Montgomery.

On Dec. 17, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the food bank handed out toys to community members who were picking up a hamper for the holiday.

“I have no idea how many we have but there is a lot,” said Bob Hicks, executive director of the 100 Mile and District Food Bank.

“We had no idea about the toys, it was a shock to us.”

According to Hicks, the food bank already had 280 applications returned to them for a hamper of food. He is expecting to receive over 350 applications come Christmas.

“It’s very important to offer the community this during the holidays,” said Hicks.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.