Local drivers continue to pass stopped school buses

The 100 Mile House RCMP responded to 60 calls for service during the past week (Dec. 11 to Dec 17).

Some of the highlights are as follows:

Vehicles passing stopped school buses

On Dec. 12, another vehicle incident from (Dec. 10) occurred where a vehicle did not stop for a school bus along the 6000 block of Horse Lake Road. Unfortunately, the vehicle’s licence plate was obscured by snow.

The investigation is concluded. The case number is 2019-4501.

Again, on Dec. 12 another vehicle incident from (Dec. 10) occurred, where a grey Ram pickup had passed a school bus which was stopped legally and had all lights and signage engaged in the 5900 block of Horse Lake Road. The registered owner was contacted and he attended the detachment to be served the appropriate fine for passing a stopped school bus.

The 100 Mile House RCMP reminds area residents, again, that school buses that are stopped and have their red lights flashing and stop signs out are not to be passed by motorists due to the overwhelming safety risk to our children.

The investigation is concluded. The case number is 2019-4502.

Break and enter

On Dec. 12 the 100 Mile House RCMP attended to a break and enter at a cabin along Spout Lake Road near Lac la Hache. The complainant reported his cabin had been entered through a broken window and it appeared that someone had used the residence to warm themselves.

After the investigation commenced, RCMP discovered that a male who had been using an ATV on the lake may have crashed and used the cabin to warm up and may have also had some minor injuries from the accident.

The cabin owner is understanding of the situational factors and is not interested in pursuing charges. The RCMP are hoping the male who was using the ATV on the lake will make contact with the RCMP to ensure they are ok and to confirm details of what occurred.

The investigation is ongoing. The case number is 2019-4505.

Drunk driver

On Dec. 16 the 100 Mile House RCMP attended to a report of an impaired or prohibited driver along Clarke Ave in Lac la Hache. Officers attended and patrolled the local area and located an older model Ford pickup being driven down Clarke Ave, which matched the description of the suspect vehicle.

The 52-year-old male driver was found to exhibit signs of intoxication and was presented with an approved screening device demand to which he provided two samples both of which failed.

The driver was served a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

The investigation is concluded. The case number is 2019-4544.

If anyone has information on these files or others involving matters in the 100 Mile House RCMP detachment area, please contact us at 250-395-2456 or contact Crime Stoppers.

“Thank you and Merry Christmas,” says Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen.