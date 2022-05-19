Local community asked to lend a helping paw

The 108 Mile Ranch Lions Club is inviting the community to lend a helping paw to Dog Guides.

The Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides, a national fundraiser, will be put on by Lions Clubs in many communities throughout the country. According to Ingrid Meyer, “you can do a fundraiser in your neighbourhood. Friends, family; bring it all to the walk.”

The 100 Mile walk will take place Sunday, May 29 at the South Cariboo Visitor Centre.

Registration for the walk starts at 12 p.m. while the walk begins at 1 p.m. and will occur around the marsh.

The fundraiser is to raise money for specially trained Dog Guides as the Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides is the only charity from which people can apply for a dog.

The dogs provide vision, hearing, service, seizure response, autism assistance, diabetic alert, and facility support.

“One dog to raise and train and bring into someone’s house is $35,000. All dogs are provided at no cost to qualified applicants. All the money goes towards that program not one single dollar is being kept for administration or such,” Meyer said.

“I think it’s important to have dogs like that. We have now Balta in our town and she came from this program.”

The 108 Mile Ranch Lions Club has been doing the walk since 2001. If someone wants to participate in the fundraiser, Meyer said she can sign them in at the registration table at the visitor centre.

“I am very happy that we finally have our walk back,” Meyer said. “The virtual walk did not work for our area. I tried, but we got hardly any donations.”

Meyer said she expects, “a big turn out and lots of donations” at the event.

Those interested can register and donate at www.walkfordogguides.com, or for more info, call 250 791-5663 or email ingridsfootcare@shaw.ca.

