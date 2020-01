BC Hydro is currently on scene

BC Hydro is currently on the scene restoring power after a commercial vehicle hit a utility pole outside of Lordco and 7-11 in 100 Mile House. (Millar Hill - 100 Mile Free Press)

A commercial vehicle struck a utility pole at approximately 8:50 a.m. outside of Lordco Auto Parts in 100 Mile on Jan. 9.

100 Mile Fire and Rescue attended to the scene, confirming no injuries were a result of the powerlines being struck down.

According to Fire Chief Roger Hollander, some local businesses are out of power but said it shouldn’t be long until power is restored.

The area is cornered off as BC Hydro works to restore the power.