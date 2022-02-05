PC brand Lemon & Ginger Sicilian Soda (Presidents Choice photo)

PC brand Lemon & Ginger Sicilian Soda (Presidents Choice photo)

Loblaw recalling PC brand Lemon & Ginger Sicilian Soda due to glass risk

Anyone who purchased the soda is advised to throw it out or return it to the place of purchase

Loblaw Companies Ltd. is recalling PC brand Lemon & Ginger Sicilian Soda from the marketplace due to the possible presence of glass.

The soda was sold nationally in 200 millilitre containers with a best before date of Sep. 24, 2023.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the recall was triggered by a consumer complaint.

However, it says there have been no reports of any injuries associated with the soda.

The CFIA adds that it is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Anyone who purchased the soda is advised to throw it out or return it to the place of purchase.

– The Canadian Press

Loblaw

Previous story
South Cariboo parents raise autism concerns

Just Posted

The Canim Lake Band braced themselves for heartbreaking news of the 93 unmarked graves found at the St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School near Williams Lake First Nation last week. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
‘Our hearts are heavy’: Chief Helen Henderson

Astrid Hensey and Jill Freeman walked the 100 Mile Hospice Winter Walk hand in hand Friday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 MIle Free Press)
Dozens remember loved ones in Hospice Winter Walk

Bill Rose has been deeply involved in the Timothy Lake Road Community ever since he first retired to the area 23 years ago. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Volunteer finds niche as grant writer

Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo MP Frank Caputo. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
MP Caputo looking forward to new Conservative leadership