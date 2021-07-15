LIVE: More graves could be found at Kamloops residential school site, Tk’emlúps report indicates

At least 200 ‘probable graves’ were found on the site of the former residential school

Two hundred and fifteen lights are placed on the lawn outside the Residential School in Kamloops, B.C., on June, 13, 2021. The remains of 215 children were discovered buried near the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Editor’s note: The contents of this article may be disturbing or triggering. The Indian Residential School Survivors Society has a 24-hour crisis line at 1-866-925-4419. Alternatively, the KUU-US Crisis Line is at 1-800-588-8717.

More graves could be found on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, a report from a ground-penetrating radar expert has found. Sarah Beaulieu, of the University of the Fraser, was brought in by the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc in order to analyze a small area of the grounds.

Sarah Beaulieu, a ground-penetrating radar expert, said several factors led to this specific area being chosen for further study. Beaulieu said that from May 21-25, an area of just under two acres was examined at an apple orchard near the former residential school. It was chosen because of the oral history of residential school survivors, who remembered children as young as six being woken up in the middle of the night to dig graves, as well as a discovery of a juvenile rib bone and tooth on the site.

The Tk’emlúps announced their discovery at the end of May, although at the time Chief Rosanne Casimir said that there had long been “a knowing” in the community of the missing children. At the time, the Tk’emlúps said there were 215 unmarked graves found. Speaking today, Beaulieu said that 200 “targets of interest,” or probable graves were identified by ground penetrating radar on just a small fraction of the residential school’s grounds.

More than 160 acres have yet to be surveyed, leading Beaulieu to say that many more graves could be found. Forensic examinations will need to be conducted to get exact numbers, she added, noting that ground-penetrating radar had reached its limits for the two-acre site surveyed.

Chief Rosanne Casimir called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the rest of the federal government to do their part in helping Indigenous Peoples honour the memories of their missing children and bring them home.

The Kamloops Indian Residential School was one of the biggest in Canada, opening its doors in 1890 and not closing until 1976. It was run by theRoman Catholic Church until 1969, at which point it was taken over by the federal government until its closure in 1976.

Evelyn Camille, an 82-year-old survivor of the Kamloops Indian Residential School, described the atrocities of what happened at the facility. Camille said she spent 10 years at the school. Children were told they could send letters home to their families, which Camille said she used to try and tell her family about what was occurring.

“I tried to explain the abuse that had happened at residential schools,” the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc elder said. “All letters sent home were censored.”

She found out about the discovery of the 215 children when a letter was stuck to her door.

“I didn’t even see who delivered it. I don’t think it was considerate of the elders. I was home alone… I was in shock,” Camille said.

Camille said that the shame she felt over her time at the residential school led her to not speak of what she lived through, even to her children.

“I didn’t want you to know what happened to me,” she told her daughter after the discovery became public.

“I was ashamed. That’s what residential schools taught me… to be ashamed of my identity,” she said. “The residential schools were specifically built to take the Indian out of us… but it did not work.”

While many have called for the grave sites to be excavated, Camille asked what was the use.

“I want the burial site to be left undisturbed. Yes, there may have to be some studies that have to be done… but what good are those studies going to do for us, for an individuals, for me?”

Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc elder and survivor Mona Jules described her time at the facility. She entered in 1947, at the age of six.

“It wasn’t by family choice. It was the government’s choice,” she said.

“We were taken away from loving parents, from warm loving families. I cried myself to sleep. I was wondering when my mother going to come and pick me up… rescue me, take me away from this cold place.”

Jules said that her sister died at the residential school and that her parents were not notified until they showed up at the school.

“They wanted to know why she was not taken to a doctor, to a hospital. There were no answers,” she said.

More to come.

