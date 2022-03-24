A 100 Mile House Fire Rescue member uses a “hot rod” to determine if wires downed by a truck on Park Drive were live. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Lines down across Park Drive in 103 Mile

The lines had been knocked down by a truck driving the area

Several low-hanging communication lines were downed by a dump truck on Park Drive Thursday morning.

100 Mile Fire Rescue and RCMP arrived on the scene around 10 a.m. to find several lines were down across the road and in neighbouring yards. Firefighters used a ‘hot rod’ to determine if the lines were live.

“It was also determined that the driver of the dump truck removed the lines off the truck and was extremely complacent with respect to the power lines and the dangers surrounding the situation,” fire chief Roger Hollander said.

Hollander said it is reckless to remove potentially live wires by hand. Hollander stressed that if lines fall across a vehicle, the driver must remain inside and wait for emergency personnel to arrive.

Even if the lines are only phone or cable lines, he said they’ve received many calls from BC Hydro in similar situations confirming the lines were energized and posed a serious risk of injury or death. Hollander advises the public to stand at least 10 meters away from any downed lines and call 911 immediately.

BC Hydro and Telus were called to determine if any of their lines have been affected.


100 Mile House

