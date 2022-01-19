Lillooet Secondary School is changing out their mascot, the Wildfire, after several devastating blazes that have affected nearby communities. (Lillooet Secondary School)

Lillooet Secondary School is changing out their mascot, the Wildfire, after several devastating blazes that have affected nearby communities. (Lillooet Secondary School)

Lillooet school extinguishing ‘Wildfire’ mascot due to trauma from nearby forest fires

School says wildfires in Lytton, Elephant Hill led to change

A school in a small community in the Squamish-Lillooet Regional District is changing the name of its mascot following the destruction wrought by the 2021 wildfire season in B.C.

Lillooet Secondary School students and staff chose the “Wildfire” as their mascot in 2017, retiring the former “Baron.”

In a memo to families, the school said the mascot was meant to be “inclusive of everyone, bold, exciting and unique.

“As one student memorably described it, ‘We have become a force of nature,’” the school added.

However, several recent wildfire seasons in B.C., and their affect on neighbouring communities, have changed the school’s mind.

“The devastating loss of life and property that occurred during the Lytton Fire, as well as the Elephant Hill fire, has cast the logo in very different light. We simply cannot celebrate something that may add to the profound trauma that is ongoing for our neighbours.”

The school administration said that it would be launching the process of finding a new mascot in the coming months and would reach out to current, past and future students, as well as the community.

The new mascot is slated to be launched in June of this year.

READ MORE: Delays push cost to rebuild fire-damaged Lytton to $102M: insurance bureau

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021bc wildfires

Previous story
Bars and nightclubs ‘teetering on brink of insolvency’ as COVID closures extended
Next story
COVID-19 antiviral pill on its way across Canada, as some hospitalizations dip

Just Posted

Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen, with the 100 Mile House RCMP. (Melissa Smalley - 100 Mile Free Press)
RCMP investigate reports of shots fired in Buffalo Creek

Dr. Helmcken Memorial Hospital in Clearwater is one of several Interior Health care centres impacted by service reductions. File photo
Rural health service reductions to last up to 4 weeks: Interior Health president

Two of 100 Mile sculptor Vance Theoret’s soapstone carvings were stolen in Kelowna this weekend. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
100 Mile sculptor’s work among art stolen in Kelowna

In 1998 100 Mile House SPCA president Darryl Terrace nursed Bill the mallard duck back to health after he was found near 100 Mile House injured and cold. Bill made a full recovery and was later released into the wild. (100 Mile Free Press Historical Photo)
ARCHIVES: In 1998 a duck was given a new lease on life thanks to Darryl Terrace