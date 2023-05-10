Lightning strikes tree in 100 Mile House

A fire was briefly ignited by a dramatic lightning strike in 100 Mile House. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) A fire was briefly ignited by a dramatic lightning strike in 100 Mile House. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

A thunderclap rocked 100 Mile House Wednesday afternoon when a tree on Cedar Avenue was struck by lightning.

The incident occurred just after 2:30 p.m. causing power to flicker for residents and businesses in the surrounding area. A fire briefly started burning on the top of one of the trees prompting an evacuation of the nearby businesses and homes.

Richard Jopling saw the whole thing from his porch just across from the Play and Learn Childcare Centre. Jopling was having a smoke when suddenly the lightning lanced down from the sky causing him to nearly jump out of his chair.

“All of a sudden there was a bang and a flash and I looked and I could see it hit. Then the smoke started to rise so I thought ‘oh god I better run in and call 911’ because I didn’t want to spread into the other trees and then drop onto the other houses, then we would have a real fire,” Jopling said.

Fire chief Roger Hollander happened to be giving a presentation at the 100 Mile Community Hall when the incident took place. Hollander said he was able to reach the scene quickly thanks to members of the public informing him of the fire.

“The top of the tree was on fire, I’m assuming it got struck by lightning with the storm that was passing through town,” Hollander said. “Fortunately it self extinguished and it was a fairly healthy green tree so there was no need for water suppression from our department.”

No one was hurt by the lightning strike, Hollander added.

The fire department’s fast response made Jopling feel safe. However, he said he hopes steps are taken to fall the tree, noting with lightning strikes you can never be sure how much damage is done.

“I wouldn’t want a strong wind coming and knocking the tree down or the top off and hitting somebody or a little kid,” Jopling said.

Hollander said he talked to the property owner who plans to have the trees topped within the new few days to remove any potential hazards. In general, when a tree is hit by lightning, especially near powerlines, he advises the public to stay away from the area.

“We didn’t have any powerlines down from this particular incident but that’s always a huge concern for us. The tree falling over is certainly a hazard but it can also potentially take down powerlines as well,” Hollander said.

He encourages the community to call 911 any time they see a tree on fire or powerlines down. Reporting such an incident quickly leads to a timely response.



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

