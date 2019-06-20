Licence issue delays boozing while cruising on BC Ferries

BC Ferries had planned to sell beer or wine with a meal. (Black Press File)

BC Ferries passengers looking forward to sipping a cold brew while enjoying the passing scenery are sorely disappointed as the promised June arrival of alcohol hasn’t materialized.

Back in April, it emerged that the company planned to sell beer or wine after 11 a.m. if served with a full meal. The pilot project intended to allow limited alcohol sales in the Pacific Buffet aboard the Coastal Celebration, Spirit of British Columbia and Spirit of Vancouver Island.

ALSO READ: BC Ferries to pilot selling beer and wine on select routes

However, the delay does not seem to be down to BC Ferries, but rather the BC Liquor Regulation Branch.

“We originally planned for a June launch, pending approval of the liquor license application,” said Astrid Braunschmidt, Manager of Communications and Media Relations at BC Ferries, in a written statement. “We are still waiting for the license. When we have it, we can confirm a launch date.”

ALSO READ: Nature loving passengers in for a whale of a time aboard BC Ferries

BC Ferries indicate they are in the dark as to when they will be allowed to serve alcohol.

“We don’t have an indication of when that [the issuing of the license] will be. As soon as we have the licence, we’ll be able to identify and confirm a launch date,” said Braunschmidt.

To keep up-to-date this summer sailing season, visit bcferries.com.



nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter