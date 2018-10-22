The Peace Tower is seen on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on November 5, 2013. The federal government is writing off more than $6.3 billion in loans to businesses and students it never expects to collect. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Liberals write off $6.3 billion in loans as part of money never to be collected

That includes student loans and a $2.6 billion write off that came through Export Development Canada

The federal government is writing off more than $6.3 billion in loans to businesses and students — money it never expects to get back.

The figure, contained within annual public accounts documents, marks a new high for the Trudeau government.

It has already written off some $3 billion in loans in each of the past two years.

READ MORE: Prime Minister pledges to ensure ‘thriving’ dairy industry post USMCA

Part of the total for 2017 to 2018 includes a $2.6 billion write off that came through Export Development Canada.

Separate from the writeoffs, the government is also forgiving other debts and loans to the tune of about $1.1 billion.

The amount includes nearly $344 million that officials don’t expect to recover from student loan recipients.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trudeau, McKenna to announce compensation for federal carbon plan
Next story
Interior Health urges public to get a flu shot

Just Posted

Did you exercise your civic duty by voting for mayor and council of 100 Mile House?

Did you exercise your civic duty by voting for mayor and council… Continue reading

Incumbents and acclaimed mayors win elections all across B.C.’s north

Fraser Lake saw their first female mayor elected

Mayoral results from across B.C.

Voters in 162 municipalities in B.C. set to elect mayor, council, school board and more

Every vote counts: 10 tightest races in B.C.’s municipal elections

Peachland saw their election decided by just one vote

Highway 97 reopens following MVI at Clinton

Highway 97 is now reopened at Clinton

Canada Post strikes leaves small shops in the lurch as holidays approach: CFIB

Rotating strikes began in Victoria, Edmonton, Halifax and Windsor

New monitoring of vessel noise impact on endangered whales announced

Federal government to monitor underwater ship and mammal noise in B.C.’s Salish Sea

Used election signs could serve as emergency shelters, B.C. candidate says

Langley Township council hopeful wants to build one-person foul weather shelters for homeless

Interior Health urges public to get a flu shot

Health authority says it will help to stop the spread of influenza

‘Violent’ Prince George man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

RCMP say the man has likely made his way to the Lower Mainland or another community

Liberals write off $6.3 billion in loans as part of money never to be collected

That includes student loans and a $2.6 billion write off that came through Export Development Canada

Trudeau, McKenna to announce compensation for federal carbon plan

Provinces that don’t have a carbon price of at least $20 per tonne of emissions will have Ottawa’s plan forced on them

UPDATE: American rapper killed in skydiving accident

Man, 34, dies in skydiving accident Saturday near Westwold, between Vernon and Kelowna

Man who died at BC Ferries terminal shot himself as police fired: watchdog

Officers didn’t commit any offence, says police watchdog office

Most Read