Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland listens to a question from a reporter on the phone during a news conference in Ottawa, Monday November 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland listens to a question from a reporter on the phone during a news conference in Ottawa, Monday November 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Liberals should drive daycare improvements, not redo system, report says

The report’s authors say the money should focus first on expanding the supply of licensed child-care spaces

A new report is urging the Trudeau Liberals to embrace “aggressive incrementalism” on their promised path toward a national child-care system, arguing the government should quickly build on what’s already there rather than push wholesale change.

The paper from the C.D. Howe Institute suggests that trying to revamp how child care is delivered in Canada by moving responsibility to Ottawa from the provinces appears unlikely to succeed.

Provinces aren’t likely to agree to national standards, the authors write, pointing to recent federal efforts on child care.

The think-tank’s report says the federal government should bundle funding for child care into an annual transfer payment similar to one it already provides to help provinces cover the cost of health care.

The report’s authors say the money should focus first on expanding the supply of licensed child-care spaces.

The authors add that any federal moves need to be aimed at quickly building up child-care services nationally because the status quo is not sustainable.

The report is the latest in a series of arguments being put before the Trudeau Liberals on the road to next month’s budget, in which child care is expected to feature prominently.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has promised the budget will outline a plan for a national child-care system, modelled on the publicly funded program in Quebec.

Child care has been debated federally for decades, including the role Ottawa should play in an area of provincial jurisdiction.

Ken Boessenkool, one of the C.D. Howe report’s authors, said there is no need to shift jurisdictions, just have Ottawa help the country do more of what has worked and do it better.

“We’re saying we’re not on the wrong path, we just have to do more of what we’ve been doing and do it more quickly,” said Boessenkool, the J.W. McConnell Professor of Practice at the Max Bell School of Public Policy at McGill University.

“And we don’t need to blow the system up to fix it.”

He said the federal government should pick a lane on what it wants to do on child care to drive the agenda, specifically focusing on funding the expansion of spaces where they are needed most.

A report this month from Deloitte Canada estimated the government could spend between $7 billion and $8 billion on child care, which would return between $1.50 and $5.80 for every dollar spent through a combination of new revenues and reduced spending on social supports.

The two reports argue the federal government is better placed financially than provinces to boost spending on child care because federal fiscal room should loosen if and when emergency COVID-19 spending subsides.

To help with household finances, Boessenkool and co-author Jennifer Robson, an associate professor of political management at Carleton University, say the government should make the federal child-care tax deduction refundable, meaning that eligible parents could get more money back from the government. At the moment, it is deemed non-refundable, so it can only lower amounts owed, not boost a tax refund.

The authors contend the change in tax treatment would help low-income families qualify for the deduction, and help middle-income families more easily afford daycare.

Jordan Press, The Canadian Press

ChildcareLiberals

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Mi’kmaq lawsuit alleges intimidation, harassment in Nova Scotia lobster fishery
Next story
Witnesses: Onlooker anger increased as George Floyd stopped moving

Just Posted

Horsefly fire captain Ben Morhart died tragically in an avalanche Monday after a cornice gave way. (HVFD photo)
‘He was our Superman’: Horsefly fire department, community grieves loss of avalanche victim

Ben Morhart was 37

(File photo)
Interior Health reports 67 new cases of COVID-19

Active cases are now up to 479 in the region

Eureka Peak, located east of Williams Lake, is a popular spot for snowmobilers. (File photo)
Avalanche at Eureka Peak east of Williams Lake claims life of 37-year-old snowmobiler: RCMP

Transponder detected but area too unstable for responders to go in

A healthcare worker holds up a vial of the AstraZeneca Covishield vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Montreal, Thursday, March 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Interior Health reports 156 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend

While the region hovered around 300 active cases last week, that number is now up to 447

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020, after initial COVID-19 shutdown of indoor dining in B.C. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. stops indoor dining, fitness, religious service due to COVID-19 spike

Three-week suspension starts at midnight as coronavirus ‘circuit breaker’

FILE – Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau announces her party’s election platform in New Westminster, B.C., Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. should help 20-39 year olds ‘just like we did for seniors’ amid COVID surge: Furstenau

Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau takes aim at Premier’s ‘don’t blow it’ remarks at younger British Columbians

A view of the West Coast Trail near Nitinat Lake. (David Enstrom - Wikipedia Commons)
B.C.’s iconic West Coast Trail to re-open to visitors in June 2021

Trail has been closed since early 2020 to due COVID-19 concerns

B.C. Liberal leadership candidate Gavin Dew (gavindew.ca)
Second candidate joins B.C. Liberal leadership contest

Gavin Dew joins MLA Ellis Ross for next year’s vote

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck) and Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg (AP Photo/Paul White) are set to receive the highest honors conferred by UBC.
Dr. Bonnie Henry, Greta Thunberg to receive honorary degrees from UBC

Recognized for their leadership in the midst of ‘two of the most significant crises we collectively have ever faced: the global pandemic and climate change,’ says UBC president

FILE – People walk past the Olympic rings in Whistler, B.C., Friday, May 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Whistler Blackcomb to stay closed for the rest of winter, scheduled to reopen in May

Community is seeing a ‘more worrisome cluster of the P1 Brazil variant of concern’

(Metro Creative photo)
COVID-19: Masks now mandatory for students in Grade 4 and up, B.C. confirms

This puts B.C. in line with other provinces

Patsy Lesiuk died at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital on March 11. She became infected with COVID-19 at Kelowna General Hospital in February. Photo: Courtesy the Lesiuk family
Trail family seeks answers after losing mother to COVID-19 infection

Patsy Lesiuk contracted the novel coronavirus at Kelowna General Hospital in February

These five 10-day-old kittens were stolen from an Abbotsford home early Tuesday morning (March 30).
Thief steals five 10-day-old kittens from Abbotsford home

Police believe culprit will try to sell them online or in public

North Cowichan councillor Tek Manhas is under review by the municipality for a Facebook post containing a sexist meme. (File photo)
B.C. councillor facing review over sexist meme posted to Facebook

‘Less bitchen’ more kitchen’: North Cowichan’s Tek Manhas apologizes for post

Most Read