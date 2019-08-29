Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Minister of International Development Maryam Monsef rises during Question Period in Ottawa on Friday, April 5, 2019. The Liberal government is committing up to $1.5 million to help colleges and universities get better at dealing with sexual violence on campus. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Liberals commit $1.5M to help universities tackle on-campus sexual violence

Student groups welcomed the effort but said those promises should be backed up by the resources

The Liberal government is committing up to $1.5 million to help colleges and universities get better at dealing with sexual violence on campus.

Maryam Monsef, the minister for women and gender equality, says the money is to be spent over two years to fill gaps in resources that post-secondary institutions need to tackle the problem.

Earlier this year, Monsef asked an advisory committee to develop national standards to hold universities and colleges to account when it comes to addressing gender-based violence.

Student groups welcomed the effort but said those promises should be backed up by the resources and oversight needed to make them work.

The Liberal government committed $5.5 million over five years towards the initiative in the 2018 federal budget, which also came with a threat.

The budget said that beginning this year, the federal government would consider holding back funding from institutions that are not putting “best practices addressing sexual assaults on campus” into place.

ALSO READ: #MeToo at work: B.C. women share horrifyingly common sexual assaults

ALSO READ: B.C. man faces 12 charges related to underage sex assault and child porn

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Reservist with alleged links to neo-Nazis relieved of duties, reported missing

Just Posted

Cariboo Calling: Portrait of a cowboy: Red Allison

“Old-timer” Allison was inducted into the B.C. Cowboy Hall of Fame in 2003

Cariboo Calling: Cutting costs means losing cattle as expenses rise for B.C. ranchers

Soaring costs are challenging the family business at Back Valley Ranch

Cariboo Calling: The state of ranching in the South Cariboo

Without ranching, 100 Mile House and the South Cariboo would look a… Continue reading

BREAKING: RCMP recover body from Fraser River near Sheep Creek Bridge

Police have been searching the river since an incident at the Rudy Johnson Bridge on Aug. 9

Cariboo Regional District adopts bylaws allowing non-medical cannabis production

All types of federally-licensed cannabis production facilities are allowed in heavy industrial zones

Provincial pot: Should all B.C. cities get the same piece of the tax revenue pie?

Reporter Nick Laba’s third and final instalment in his series on cannabis agriculture in B.C.

Canadian health officials on alert after reports of vaping illnesses in the U.S.

U.S. says 193 people in 22 states had contracted severe respiratory illnesses after vaping

VIDEO: A ‘friendly reminder’ from police about speeding in school zones

Don’t. Drivers who ignore the warning will pay a high price

About 56,000 salmon now past Big Bar landslide

Crews have been trying to find a way to get the fish upstream since the slide was discovered in June

‘You’re constantly drowning’ in cases and paperwork, says B.C. social worker

An illustrated look at a day in the life of a child-protection worker in British Columbia

Provincial pot: The rocky road of regulation

In his second of three pieces, Nick Laba explores B.C.’s strict regulations on growing cannabis

B.C. selling less legal cannabis than any province other than P.E.I.

Alberta has sold the most legal pot, raking in $123.7 million from its dozens of licensed stores

B.C. government adds staff to field worker pay complaints

‘Self-help kit’ a barrier to migrant workers, Harry Bains says

B.C. education minister says focus is on new curriculum, filling on-call teacher ranks

School year is expected to start Sept. 3, even though teachers have yet to reach a deal

Most Read