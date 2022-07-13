Liberal leader to visit 100 Mile House

Kevin Falcon will be coming to the South Cariboo this week to meet constituents and tour the area. (Black Press File photo)

BC Liberal Leader Kevin Falcon is touring the South Cariboo this week.

Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson said Falcon is taking the opportunity to visit the Interior and get reacquainted with its people. They have two full days planned including trips to the site of the Flat Lake wildfire, Sitka Log Homes and the South Cariboo Regional Airport.

“He’s pretty familiar with this area, he’s been through here a number of times, but I think it’s going to give him an opportunity to reconnect again to the residents. We could use some road repairs in a few areas and there are other issues, so it’s going to be a great opportunity to point some of those out.”

After the tour, Doerkson said he and Falcon will host a public meet-and-greet at his office at Uptown Plaza. From 3-4:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 14, anyone can come by to talk to Falcon and Doerkson about their concerns.

On Friday, Doerkson said Falcon will meet with the Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce and some local logging representatives and will attend a barbeque in Williams Lake from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Falcon is the official opposition leader for the BC Liberal Party, elected leader in February 2022, and then elected as MLA for Vancouver-Quilchena on April 30, 2022. He has extensive senior private and public sector experience and has served as Minister of Finance, Health and Transportation in the past.

With files from Fiona Grisswell.



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

