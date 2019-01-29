January 30 is Bell Let’s Talk Day (File contributed/Bell Let’s Talk)

Let’s Talk: Nearly 1 billion interactions on mental health since 2011

Jan. 30 is the annual day for people to reach out and share their stories about mental health and combat the stigma

It’s time to talk about mental health.

Wednesday, Jan. 30 is the eighth annual Bell Let’s Talk day, a day that’s become the largest conversation about mental health in the world.

“Everyone’s engagement in mental health is crucial to making progress, and we can all join the conversation on Bell Let’s Talk Day by sending messages of support to fight the stigma, call for action and directly drive Bell’s funding for mental health programs,” said Mary Deacon, Chair of Bell Let’s Talk, in a statement. “We’re grateful to these leading organizations for encouraging everyone to get engaged in the mental health cause and make sure our voices are heard on what promises to be the biggest Bell Let’s Talk Day ever.”

ALSO READ: 350 B.C. first responders to gather and talk about their mental health

Since its inception in 2011, over 867,000,000 interactions happened over the phone and online in accordance with Bell Let’s Talk, with an expected 1 billion interactions to happen by Wednesday. Over 900 partners will help lead the day by focusing on four pillars: Anti-Stigma, Care and Access, Research and Workplace Leadership.

ALSO READ: Victoria business responds to downtown attack with mental health initiative

On Jan. 30, Bell will donate five cents to Canadian mental health programs to help fund these pillars for any one of the following interactions:

  • Talk: any phone call made (including long distance) by Bell wireless phone customers
  • Text: every text message sent by Bell wireless customers
  • Twitter: Every tweet using #BellLetsTalk, featuring the Bell Let’s Talk emoji, or the Bell Let’s talk day video at twitter.com/bell_letstalk
  • Facebook: Every view of the Bell Let’s Talk day at Facebook.com/BellLetsTalk, or the use of a Bell Let’s Talk profile picture frame
  • Instagram: Every Bell Let’s Talk day video at instagram.com/bell_letstalk
  • Snapchat: Every use of the Bell Let’s Talk filter and video.

So far, the day has raised $93,423,628.80, and by Jan. 30, Bell hopes to surpass $100 million.

For more information, visit bell.ca/letstalk

