Lest we forget: Remembrance Day ceremonies held in 100 Mile House

Dozens of spectators showed gathered at the cenotaph in 100 Mile House Thursday morning to pay their respects to those who fought for freedom.
Although the event was slated to be a drive-by ceremony, many people lined the streets near the cenotaph to hear the service, led by Heather Prodnuk, president of the Royal Canadian Legion branch 260. Prodnuk noted the veterans who couldn’t make it to the ceremony this year, including Jim Milliken, 99, who died last year.
After two minutes of silence, many people came forward to lay a poppy or a note on one of the wreaths at the cenotaph.
