Lest we forget: Remembrance Day ceremonies held in 100 Mile House

Richard Clark-McKay and Robert Catto, right, of the Canadian Rangers at the Remembrance Day ceremonies in 100 Mile House Thursday. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Heather Prodnuk, president of Royal Canadian Legion branch 260, lays a poppy on a wreath at the Remembrance Day ceremonies in 100 Mile House Thursday while Dianne Dulmage waits her turn. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Sgt. Taylor Norum, of the 2887 Rocky Mountain Rangers (2887 RMR) Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corp, at the 100 Mile Remembrance Day ceremonies Thursday. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press). Wreaths and poppies outside the cenotaph in 100 Mile House. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press). Richard Clark-McKay and Robert Catto, right, stand at attention during the Remembrance Day ceremonies in 100 Mile House Thursday. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Dozens of spectators showed gathered at the cenotaph in 100 Mile House Thursday morning to pay their respects to those who fought for freedom.

Although the event was slated to be a drive-by ceremony, many people lined the streets near the cenotaph to hear the service, led by Heather Prodnuk, president of the Royal Canadian Legion branch 260. Prodnuk noted the veterans who couldn’t make it to the ceremony this year, including Jim Milliken, 99, who died last year.

After two minutes of silence, many people came forward to lay a poppy or a note on one of the wreaths at the cenotaph.



