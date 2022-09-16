Wreaths are laid outside the Cenotaph in 100 Mile House for a drive-by ceremony. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Legion organizing tribute to Queen

The event is being held at the Cenotaph on Birch Avenue

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 260 will pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II next Monday, Sept. 19.

Legion members and the general public are invited to gather at the cenotaph on Birch Avenue at 1 p.m. to pay their respects to the late Queen who died Sept. 8 at the age of 96. Vice president Stan Leschert said all Legion members are asked to wear their full dress uniforms with medals. Poppies will be available throughout the ceremony.

“As a matter of respect, people may place their poppies at the cenotaph after the ceremony,” Leschert said.

Leschert said the event begins with the colour guard marching to the cenotaph and taking up positions around the monument for the singing of O Canada. After welcoming the guests the Last Post will be played, followed by two minutes of silence and a Reveille.

After some brief comments, Leschert said wreaths will be laid at the cenotaph before God Save the King is sung. Afterwards, the honour guard will shoulder arms and be released from their duties.

Both the federal and provincial governments have declared Monday a holiday for the purposes of mourning.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Sept. 19 will be a federal holiday to mourn Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her state funeral in London.

Speaking at a caucus retreat in New Brunswick, Trudeau said “declaring an opportunity for Canadians to mourn on Monday is going to be important.”

Monday will be a holiday for federal employees and those in federally regulated industries, but it will be up to provincial and territorial governments to declare the holiday for the remaining workers. B.C. Premier John Horgan declared Sept. 19 a day of remembrance, with schools and crown corporations closed. The province is encouraging private-sector employers to follow suit.

Trudeau also said he and the opposition leaders’ offices are working on a final list for the delegation that will attend the funeral in person.

Commemoration ceremonies will also be held in Canada, including a parade, a flypast and a church service in Ottawa that will be televised nationally.


patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net
100 Mile House

