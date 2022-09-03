Legion is in need of a new board of executives.

Legion will remain closed until a new executive is elected in September.

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 260 is in need of a new board of executives.

Mai Hansson, branch advisory manager for the Royal Canadian Legion’s B.C./Yukon command, said the Legion was closed earlier this summer while repairs to its cooler and refrigeration system were completed. Recently, however, the Legion has remained closed after several executives, including president Heather Prodnuk, resigned due to a variety of personal reasons.

Hansson said the Legion will remain closed until a new executive is elected in September.

“The branch is looking for volunteers to help assist with their programs and fundraisers, as well as looking for people interested in taking on leadership roles within the branch,” Hansson said. “Volunteering with the Legion is a great way to meet people, have fun and make a meaningful contribution to the community. Our impact is bigger together and every member can make a difference.”

A general meeting and election is scheduled at the Legion at 933 Alder Ave on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. Hansson said the meeting is open to all members in good standing.

She added that you do not have to be a veteran to become a member of the Legion. Any Canadian or citizen of an allied nation above the age of 18 is welcome to join. With the gap left by the outgoing executive, Hansson said Branch 260 would welcome some new volunteers.

Hansson said anyone looking to join can register online at legion.ca/join or by calling 1-855-330-3344. Registration in person is also welcomed, once the Legion reopens.



